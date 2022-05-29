Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Stuburt XP II Spiked Golf Shoe Review

Stuburt may not rival the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market but, for the price, you can’t deny their products are great value for money. It’s not as if the brand isn’t familiar within golf. In 2010 and 2011, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke won the US Open and Open Championship wearing Stuburt shoes.

Testing these XP II Spiked Golf Shoes in a range of conditions, there was one factor that I felt really stood out. Personally, I felt they performed well in cold and wet conditions, however, in warm weather, the Cushioned insole meant your feet got very warm and rather uncomfortable.

I feel the XP IIs weren’t designed for summer in mind, with the spiked outsole providing excellent grip and traction that suited wetter, muddier climates and conditions. However, the cushioned insole and technical microfibre comfort upper did mean superb comfort throughout holes 1 – 18, with there being no rubbing or discomfort through the multiple rounds we wore them for.

The outside also performed well, with the cushioned midsole and rubber outsole not showing any signs of wearing. Another positive sign was the fact that the white trim along the bottom hadn’t faded or marked an awful lot. There were slight grass stains, but the white finish was still very clear.

I will admit that, taking the shoes out box, I could tell that the design and looks would not rival those of the FootJoy Premiere Series Packard (opens in new tab) or the Adidas ZG21 (opens in new tab), but the Stuburt’s are more than half the price at $75/£60 which, if looks aren’t your thing, is incredible value for money.

The styling, I feel, is rather chunky. It doesn’t look sleek and certainly isn’t something that would perhaps appeal to the younger demographic like myself. What’s more, I don’t understand the addition of the word ‘waterproof’ on the back of the heel. It looks a bit untidy and isn’t really necessary. If the shoe is waterproof then there’s no need to write on the back.

Overall, the XP IIs are very, very good performers especially in winter conditions. The looks won’t turn heads but, if that’s not a problem, then value for money wise, there aren’t many better spiked shoes out there. They may not earn a spot on our best spiked golf shoes (opens in new tab) list, but for the cost and performance, they certainly are an option.