Stuburt XP Casual Golf Shoe Review
The Stuburt XP Casual Golf Shoe is a good all rounder equally at home on and off the golf course.
The Stuburt XP Casual Golf Shoe is a good all rounder equally at home on and off the golf course. It is smart, comfortable and provides the required grip during the golf swing. But you might need to go up a half size.
Stuburt XP Casual Golf Shoe review
The Stuburt XP Casual Golf Shoe is equally at home on and off the golf course. Indeed, to look at it, you would not immediately clock it as a golf shoe, yet it does what you’d ask from a golf shoe.
It is described as a hybrid golf shoe, what used to be know as a street golf shoe. Many early versions of these golf street shoes had dimples on the sole. It may be a personal thing, but I never found it comfortable driving a car in dimpled shoes as there was limited connection to the pedals.
The Stuburt XP Casual Golf Shoe, essentially a smart golf sneaker. has a spikeless outsole which does away with this problem. This is not at the expense of the grip needed when on course. Traction throughout the golf swing was fine.
Driving a car feels totally natural in them. These are shoes you can drive to the course in, play a round in and then wear at the 19th hole. They are an excellent option for the travelling golfer as their versatility means you can cut down on the number of bulky shoes in your packing. A boon, especially when many airline baggage allowances are getting ever smaller.
It may be best to consider going up half a size in these. I am normally a size 9, but in these a size 9 was tight. But a 9.5 was extremely comfortable: straight-out-of-the-box-and-wear-on-a-long-walk-without-problem comfortable. The padded collar and tongue helps to make them such a comfortable golf shoe to walk in.
They do not claim to be waterproof shoes, but the first round I wore them for was on a day with heavy showers and involved stretches of walking through damp rough. The shoes coped well with all this and my socks at the end of the round were still dry.
Keeping socks dry in another way, on hot days, is promised through the knitted jacquard fabric upper which is designed to provide breathability.
The Stuburt XP Casual Golf Shoe is an excellent all rounder and one of the best spikeless golf shoes on the market.
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he was contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
