Stuburt Evolve 3.0 Spikeless Golf Shoes

We tried these straight out of the box and they proved to be excellent. It’s a simple but stylish look and the price is very tempting.

What I particularly liked is the clean look of the full grain leather upper. So many shoes are complicated by too much going on when you’re looking down on them and these are very easy on the eye – one of your first thoughts is that they look very similar to the FootJoy Pro SL – with more of the detailing going on towards the heel.

What else is there to like? They’re comfy with a cushioned midsole and rubber outsole and the insole is particularly protected and there’s no chance of any unwanted rubbing. I played at Headingley on the outskirts of Leeds which is a relatively hilly course with all sorts of slopes to hit your approaches from and these proved to be particularly stable. By the look and feel of them you would almost expect that they’ve got spikes but a rubber outsole does an equally good job.

They’re solid, it wasn’t raining but it was the sort of day where you would easily lose your footing with anything less stable underfoot and the best thing you could probably say is that I forgot I had new shoes on after just a few holes. There was no need to wear them in or wait for a couple of rounds before seeing the benefits, they were ideal from the 1st hole onwards.

There was also a fair bit of trampling through some wettish rough bur there was no sign of anything getting through and I’d be very confident that if you did use these on a particularly wet day then they would keep your feet dry.

Size wise there is plenty of wiggle room, in a good way. I take an 11.5 so tested the size 12s which, at a European size 46, I was slightly concerned that they might, much like many other golf shoes, be a bit tight but they were spot on. So, if you are considering a purchase, definitely have a look at Stuburt’s size guide and trust that the sizing will be as advertised.

There are three colours to go at; grey, black and white and another really nice add-on aspect is the detailed laces. So often golf shoe laces add nothing to a shoe, sometimes they don’t need to, but with the plain upper these are brought to life by the laces and they add to the overall look.

