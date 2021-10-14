In this Puma Ignite NXT shoe review, we take them out on course for an extensive test of the overall grip and comfort on offer.

Puma Ignite NXT Golf Shoe Review

Puma golf shoe range has grown throughout the years and now offers golfers an extensive range – the Ignite NXT is one of the best Puma golf shoes.

These shoes are packed full of technology to give your feet a comfortable and grippy ride across the course of 18 holes.

The Ignite NXT shoes feature Puma’s Pro-Form TPU outsole with an organically-altered traction pattern, featuring over 100 strategically placed directional hexagon lugs for maximum stability and traction.

This translates into fantastic traction in all conditions.

Testing them out on wet turf and these shoes were solid as a rock.

Soleshield is a new micro-thin TPU film, vacuum-formed around the full-length Ignite foam midsole and this makes cleaning off dirt easier – especially when you use these shoes on a damp day.

The grip provided by the strategically placed lugs is excellent and particularly impressive in such a lightweight shoe.

They have midsole foam that provides energy return, responsive comfort, stable cushioning and superior step-in comfort.

Out of the box, these shoes took very little breaking in.

The upper features a flat-knit waterproof mesh vamp with a Pwrframe TPU – an ultra-thin frame, strategically-placed in high stress areas for lightweight support and increased stability.

Puma has been at the cutting edge of golfing fashion for almost two decades now and their shoes take inspiration from both street fashion and other sports.

The Ignite NXT delivers a modern, sporty look combined with superb levels of comfort and traction – this is a great example of the modern golf shoe.

The Ignite NXT will help you stand out on the fairways, give you an edgy look and this will help boost your confidence as you make your way to the first tee.

You’ll find these shoes offer an appealing blend of comfort, style and functionality.

As they are so lightweight, and that combined with the energy-return foam, they are brilliant for a long day on the course – 36 holes in these shoes will seem a good deal easier than in a traditional pair of heavier golf shoes.

Available in four colours and a BOA lace options, there should be a style to suit all tastes.