Duca Del Cosma Tomcat Golf Shoe

We have written about the high-quality of Duca Del Cosma golf shoes in the past, for example the Duca Del Cosma Elpaso shoe just made our Editor’s Choice list for 2021.

One of the reasons for this quality is the brand has a key philosophy based around combining Italian design, with technology and attention to detail. In short, it manufactures quality, stylish shoes that offer unique looks, but with exceptional comfort.

This is definitely the case for the new Tomcat golf shoes. At times Duca Del Cosma really think outside the box with its styling but these are rather subdued which we like very much.

Available in three colours, the spikeless design has a sporty profile and has a couple of nice design flourishes, such as the two lines towards the heel of the shoe, and sole effect. We weren’t sure on the ‘C’ logo appearing on the shoe but finished in black this is not really noticeable.

The star of the show though is the comfort. Thanks to a couple of foam technologies – Arneflex and OnSteam – our feet remained incredibly comfortable throughout the round and beyond. All too often, when playing in new shoes for the first time, blisters and uncomfortable rubbing are common occurrences. But we had no issues here because the material is so soft and moulds to the feet.

Additionally the Tomcat’s provide good waterproofing. During a couple of wet rounds the shoes showed how water repellent they could be thanks to the microfibre upper, and internal waterproof bootie system, both of which make sure no water can penetrate into the shoe.

During those rounds, and in a variety of stances and ground conditions, the Tomcat shoes produced exceptional grip. The Airplay XII outsole includes 2-way twist triangle and cube-shaped nubs which help plant the foot down giving stability.

We did have concerns around the thickness of the sole but we needn’t have worried because there was still a good connection to the ground and undulations could be felt nicely. This was particularly necessary when reading putts.

The last positive we should mention on these shoes is the use of recycled materials in its construction. More and more brands are going down this route of sustainability and Duca’s efforts here are to be applauded too.

To conclude, the Tomcat shoes from Duca Del Cosma performed in just about every way a good shoe should. We think the unique look may deter some, but if it doesn’t then you will not be disappointed with these shoes.