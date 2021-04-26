The Duca del Cosma Elpaso shoe is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list for 2021

Duca Del Cosma Elpaso Shoe

Combining Italian design with premium, handcrafted materials, Duca del Cosma’s Elpaso shoe is packed with features, making it not just one of the best spikeless shoes but one of the best golf shoes on the market this year.

There’s no doubt the distinctive styling makes the brand’s products stand out, and boasting 22 premium styles for men and women, its new collection for 2021 is no different.

Duca Del Cosma Elpaso Golf Shoes

Eye-Catching Design

Designer Baldovino Mattiazzo felt traditional golf shoes needed a makeover, and there’s no doubt he’s achieved that. Contrasting piping on the soft, full leather upper gives the Elpaso an understated yet unique look.

While it won’t be to everyone’s taste, we really like the style on offer here, especially as it means they can be worn away from the course as well.

It’s available in two colours – navy and white – meaning there is some versatility to match the shoe to most outfits in your repertoire.

Style And Substance

Thankfully, it’s not a case of one and not the other. This is also an extremely comfortable shoe, and there’s a lot that goes into it.

Underfoot cushioning comes from a breathable and soft Arneflex insole, which is basically memory foam coated in cow leather, and the new breathable and recyclable microfibre upper ensures the entire foot is well taken care of.

And golfers can look forward to that ‘locked-in’ feeling thanks to a heel support made from recycled materials. It’s an often-overlooked performance aspect, but there’s no point having a shoe packed with comfort if it doesn’t fit properly.

Throughout testing, we never left the course in any discomfort – not physically, anyway.

Other features include the OnSteam technology that provides waterproof protection in the inner lining, meaning you’ll be comfortable and dry even if you get caught in a shower.

Additionally, the Airplay XI outsole contains a multitude of traction knubs that cover the base of the shoe and allow golfers the luxury of swinging with total confidence from any type of lie.

For over a decade now, Duca del Cosma has taken an unconventional approach to making golf shoes, so if you’re looking for something a little different this year, the Elpaso is well worth your consideration.

Duca Del Cosma Elpaso Shoes