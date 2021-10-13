In this Duca Del Cosma Monterosso golf shoe review, we take these stylish golf shoes out on course to test the overall grip and comfort.

Duca Del Cosma Monterosso Golf Shoe Review

Duca Del Cosma shoes offer golfers a stylish and comfortable option to wear on course, and the Monterosso combines everything great about the brand.

The style of these shoes clearly indicate that they are designed to be worn both on and off the course.

There is also performance hidden within. A breathable, ergonomic Arneflex insole offers nice underfoot cushioning, while the leather upper is lightweight and adds to the overall soft feel of the shoe.

There is also good grip on offer thanks to Duca’s original outsole that ensures stability during the swing.

It’s an impressive outsole and we were especially pleased with how well they handled slightly damp turf as well as dry conditions.

Related: Most Comfortable Golf Shoes

They certainly don’t offer as much support around the ankle as other shoes, but this is due to the relaxed look and fit overall.

The relaxed look and feel mean these shoes suit a casual 18 holes on a summer’s evening rather than your club championships for example.

These shoes are recommended for fair weather golf only and while they might stay water tight if you get caught in a quick rain shower, they will leak in sustained rain.

The overall design and desirability of these shoes though means you’ll likely only want to wear them in bright, sunny days anyway.

They look as good on the golf course as they do off it and they’ll be one of the best shoes seen on the patio of the 19th hole with a refreshment in hand.

The interchangeable laces (white and blue options are provided on the white colourway) also allow you to change up the look of the shoes subtly, but we love this detail.

Related: Best Golf Shoes For Wide Feet

They also come as standard with a shoe bag and the overall way these shoes are presented at the point of purchase certainly live up to the price tag.

They fit very true to size too but probably won’t be suitable for those with wide feet.