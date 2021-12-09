Duca Del Cosma Elpaso Golf Shoes
We take the stylish and unique Duca del Cosma Elpaso golf shoes for a test.
A stylish, comfortable and practical golf shoe ideal for use especially in the summer months.
Understated yet unique look
Full leather upper provides great comfort
Partially made from recycled materials
Grip in wet conditions was questionable
By Dan Parker published
Combining Italian design with premium, handcrafted materials, the Duca del Cosma Elpaso golf shoes are packed with features, making it not just one of the best spikeless shoes but one of the best golf shoes on the market this year.
Designer Baldovino Mattiazzo felt traditional golf shoes needed a makeover, and there’s no doubt he’s achieved that. Contrasting piping on the soft, full leather upper gives the Elpaso an understated yet unique look.
It’s available in two colours – navy and white – meaning there is some versatility to match the shoe to most outfits in your repertoire.
Thankfully, this golf shoe is not just a case of style over comfort and practicality - this is also an extremely comfortable shoe.
Underfoot cushioning comes from a breathable and soft Arneflex insole, which is basically memory foam coated in cow leather, and the new breathable and recyclable microfibre upper ensures the entire foot is well taken care of.
You can really look forward to that ‘locked-in’ feeling thanks to a heel support. It’s an often-overlooked performance aspect, but there’s no point having a shoe packed with comfort if it doesn’t fit properly.
The locked-in feeling will remain throughout your round of golf and the spikeless outsole holds its own in dry and even damp conditions.
Of course, expect a bit of drop off in performance if it gets really wet underfoot, but this is expected from most spikeless golf shoes.
A lot of this shoe is made from recycled materials too, so the environmentally conscious amongst us can look forward to wearing a comfortable, stylish shoe that is sustainably sourced.
Duca Del Cosma has an excellent, and extensive, line up of golf shoes for men and women, and the Elpaso is another string in this brand's ever increasing bow.
Dan is a recent graduate based in Solihull. Dan completed a Masters degree in International Journalism at the University of Sussex, where he started his own cricket podcast and website.
Throughout his studies, Dan worked for American Golf branches in West Sussex and Coventry, becoming a custom fit specialist during his two years with the company.
Dan primarily looks after buyer's guides and equipment reviews on the Golf Monthly website, but also can be found on the occasional opinion piece online.
Dan is a left handed golfer, has a handicap index of 10 and is a member at Fulford Heath Golf Club in Worcestershire.
Dan is currently playing: Driver: Cobra King Speedzone Fairway: Cobra King Speedzone Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz 21° Irons: Wilson Staff D7 (5-GW) Wedges: Cleveland RTX 3 52°, 56° Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
