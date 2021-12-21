Adidas Tour 360 XT SL 2.0 Golf Shoes Review

Adidas Tour 360 XT SL 2.0 Golf Shoes

The Tour 360 golf shoe from adidas is one of the brand's most iconic silhouettes. The XT SL 2.0 is the fully waterproof, spikeless variant of the Tour 360 brand, offering golfers spikeless comfort and full protection from the elements out on course.

The chassis of the shoe is a shape and style we think most people will be familiar with, with its profile on the feet of Tour players like Dustin Johnson making this a very desirable looking shoe. You can immediately feel how well made this shoe is out of the box too. The premium full-grain leather upper is incredibly soft and fully waterproof, making for a comfortable fit on your feet with the peace of mind that they'll stay dry no matter the conditions.

Of course, one of the best spiked golf shoes will give you the best grip in wet conditions, but the Tour 360 XT SL 2.0 did a great job in a variety of conditions. We were sure to try it out in dry, damp and wet conditions and are pleased to report a comfortable amount of grip in all conditions. The outsole is made from TPU and the X shapes throughout are designed to give solid grip with the low-profile feel of a spikeless shoe. For our money, only the FootJoy Pro SL has a better spikeless outsole.

The standout feature of this shoe however is its cushioning and comfort when out walking the course. The full length Boost midsole is one of the best midsoles in any golf shoe we've tested this year and the Torsion bar means this shoe is solid throughout the swing too.

The Tour 360 XT SL 2.0 Golf Shoes is without a doubt one of the best adidas golf shoes out there right now. While the overall profile of the shoe might be a bit clumpier than some other spikeless options, the grip and comfort make it one of the best spikeless shoes out there right now.