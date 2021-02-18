Kit Alexander tests the Evnroll ER10 Outback putter out on the course to see how it looks and performs

Evnroll ER10 Outback Putter Review

Evnroll burst onto the scene in early 2015. One of its co-founders, Guerin Rife, is a well-established putter designer and the key behind the new brand was the face technology that he’d developed.

The ER10 Outback is the largest mallet in the Evnroll 2020 range that carries over into 2021, designed to be ultra-forgiving and it’s easy to see where that forgiveness comes from because it has a very large footprint at address.

The black front section is made from aluminium and the silver rear wing is made from stainless steel, which shifts a lot of the weight back away from the face to improve the stability and forgiveness.

That colour combination is very clever because your eyes focus on the black parts at address, so it looks like a fang design and appears smaller than it actually is. The two long, white alignment lines make it very easy to get the ball in the centre and square the face.

This is helped by the two dots near the face that also assist in getting your eye position correctly over the ball at address.

The Sweet Face Technology features a unique milling pattern that imparts progressively more energy into the ball the further off-centre you hit it – essentially equalising distance – and also helps to redirect the ball back to the centre.

Related: Best Putters Guide

There’s no denying that this is a very consistent and accurate putter, so it appears to work. It’s also worth noting that some other putter manufacturers have adopted similar face designs in recent years.

The face also makes it feel really soft at impact, which is a lovely feeling and it works brilliantly on fast greens. However, you may feel like you have to give the ball a bit more of a hit to get the momentum you need on slower greens.

We tested this model with an Evnroll Gravity Grip 1.0, which is deeper than it is wide and has a flat face, all of which added to the feeling that it was easy to square the putter at impact. The unorthadox shape and feel won’t be for everyone, but there are more options available in the 2021 Evnroll putter range.