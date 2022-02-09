Ping Hoofer Lite Golf Stand Bag

The Hoofer Lite golf stand bag from Ping’s iconic Hoofer collection lives up to its name, weighing in at just 5lbs, it is one of the lightest and arguably one of the best golf stand bags on the market.

This golf bag is available in four unfussy and practical colour combinations. It might be lightweight, but it is also robust, made in a highly durable fabric with a slick and stylish look.

The straps are easy to adjust and from the get go it sits comfortably across your back and shoulders, so you don’t have to fiddle around over the first few to get it in the right position. The shoulder straps are nicely padded and the cushioned hip pad does provide additional comfort for ease of carrying.

We tested this bag during winter conditions, but the shoulder pads do feature Ping’s Sensor Cool technology that draws excess perspiration from the skin, so they should help to keep you cool during warm weather.

When carrying an almost full set of clubs, we found them to be well protected in the four-way divider top, and without bunching up, so there was no irritating clanging noise. We were also impressed how easily the legs opened and closed and how the bag remained sturdy wherever it stood.

There is plenty of storage space, seven pockets in total, and although there is only one apparel pocket, it is still big enough to hold a few extra items. The two natty pockets for a pencil or tee pegs can easily go unnoticed, as well as the Velcro tab for a glove. The water bottle pocket is handily located at the bottom of the bag, so you can quickly grab a drink while walking.

The rain hood is neatly tucked away, and while this might help to save your clubs from getting exceptionally wet, this bag is not waterproof.

This bag could definitely convert a number of women to carry more often, instead of taking the easy option of using a trolley. Because the bag is super lightweight, the fact that you can walk 18 holes without it feeling like a chore, especially towards the end of a round as you begin to tire, is a huge plus point.