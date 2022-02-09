Ping Hoofer Lite Golf Stand Bag
Ping Hoofer Lite Golf Stand Bag Review
An incredibly lightweight and stylish golf bag with ample storage space. It is ultra comfortable, and ladies that normally use a trolley will be pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to carry this bag for 18 holes.
Exceptionally lightweight
Effortless to carry
Plenty of storage
Not waterproof
The Hoofer Lite golf stand bag from Ping’s iconic Hoofer collection lives up to its name, weighing in at just 5lbs, it is one of the lightest and arguably one of the best golf stand bags on the market.
This golf bag is available in four unfussy and practical colour combinations. It might be lightweight, but it is also robust, made in a highly durable fabric with a slick and stylish look.
The straps are easy to adjust and from the get go it sits comfortably across your back and shoulders, so you don’t have to fiddle around over the first few to get it in the right position. The shoulder straps are nicely padded and the cushioned hip pad does provide additional comfort for ease of carrying.
We tested this bag during winter conditions, but the shoulder pads do feature Ping’s Sensor Cool technology that draws excess perspiration from the skin, so they should help to keep you cool during warm weather.
When carrying an almost full set of clubs, we found them to be well protected in the four-way divider top, and without bunching up, so there was no irritating clanging noise. We were also impressed how easily the legs opened and closed and how the bag remained sturdy wherever it stood.
There is plenty of storage space, seven pockets in total, and although there is only one apparel pocket, it is still big enough to hold a few extra items. The two natty pockets for a pencil or tee pegs can easily go unnoticed, as well as the Velcro tab for a glove. The water bottle pocket is handily located at the bottom of the bag, so you can quickly grab a drink while walking.
The rain hood is neatly tucked away, and while this might help to save your clubs from getting exceptionally wet, this bag is not waterproof.
This bag could definitely convert a number of women to carry more often, instead of taking the easy option of using a trolley. Because the bag is super lightweight, the fact that you can walk 18 holes without it feeling like a chore, especially towards the end of a round as you begin to tire, is a huge plus point.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
