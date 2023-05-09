NOBULL Blended Merino Wool Pullover

Brands around the world are producing clothing for golf that has allowed the game to keep moving forwards. NOBULL is one of these brands. Since being set up in 2015 by former Reebok employees Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer, the company has expanded and is making their mark in sport all over the world.

The company first tackled the sport of fitness - CrossFit - and soon became the sports main sponsor. NOBULL continue to grow and are now the official training partner for the PGA Tour.

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

NOBULL have partnered up with PGA Tour player Scott Stallings who has been putting the NOBULL apparel to the test on and off the course. The NOBULL brand is innovative and they aim to design “aggressively simple” performance wear. The Pullover is just one example of this.

My size and build

I am 6ft 2inches tall. A fairly athletic build with long limbs and I wear a UK large.

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

How did the Pullover perform?

The pullover fits snug against the body which allows you to wear a jacket or gilet over the top. The athletic fit also means there is very little material getting in the way. I prefer clothing that fits a little more snug when I’ playing golf but comfort is all personal preference. If comfort is what you are after, you can’t go wrong with NOBULL'S blended merino wool pullover.

It’s lightweight and thin but the merino wool blend regulates your temperature so you don’t get too hot over those knee-knocker 3-footers!

Can you wear it outside golf?

Absolutely - and I do! The jumper has a smart/casual look to it which makes it suitable for every occasion. From a quick 9-holes to a session in the gym, the jumper is ready for it all. Its exceptional comfort even makes it great to wear day to day.

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

Any extra details?

(Image credit: Monty McPhee)

The pullover has a subtle reflective print of NOBULL on the left cuff and it also comes with a front pocket kangaroo pouch, which not only offers extra storage space it is also a great place to warm up your hands.