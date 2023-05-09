NOBULL Blended Merino Wool Pullover
NOBULL's apparel is designed with versatility. Monty reviews the Pullover that isn't just for golf.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A refreshingly simple, stylish design. The blend of merino wool give a top quality feel and comfort that many golfers will really enjoy.
-
+
Stylish and modern look
-
+
Super comfortable
-
+
Lightweight and warm
-
-
Hoodies may not be for everyone
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Brands around the world are producing clothing for golf that has allowed the game to keep moving forwards. NOBULL is one of these brands. Since being set up in 2015 by former Reebok employees Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer, the company has expanded and is making their mark in sport all over the world.
The company first tackled the sport of fitness - CrossFit - and soon became the sports main sponsor. NOBULL continue to grow and are now the official training partner for the PGA Tour.
NOBULL have partnered up with PGA Tour player Scott Stallings who has been putting the NOBULL apparel to the test on and off the course. The NOBULL brand is innovative and they aim to design “aggressively simple” performance wear. The Pullover is just one example of this.
My size and build
I am 6ft 2inches tall. A fairly athletic build with long limbs and I wear a UK large.
How did the Pullover perform?
The pullover fits snug against the body which allows you to wear a jacket or gilet over the top. The athletic fit also means there is very little material getting in the way. I prefer clothing that fits a little more snug when I’ playing golf but comfort is all personal preference. If comfort is what you are after, you can’t go wrong with NOBULL'S blended merino wool pullover.
It’s lightweight and thin but the merino wool blend regulates your temperature so you don’t get too hot over those knee-knocker 3-footers!
Can you wear it outside golf?
Absolutely - and I do! The jumper has a smart/casual look to it which makes it suitable for every occasion. From a quick 9-holes to a session in the gym, the jumper is ready for it all. Its exceptional comfort even makes it great to wear day to day.
Any extra details?
The pullover has a subtle reflective print of NOBULL on the left cuff and it also comes with a front pocket kangaroo pouch, which not only offers extra storage space it is also a great place to warm up your hands.
Monty is an upcoming golf journalist having completed his Multimedia Journalism degree at Bournemouth University; where he was also apart of the University’s well renowned golf team. He has had a passion for golf ever since he picked up a club at 12 years old and this love for the sport only grew stronger over time as his game developed and he pursued golf through different avenues. His game took him over to the United States on a golf scholarship and has had him travelling the UK to take part in competitions like the Nick Faldo series and general club scratch matches. Monty worked on ‘The Open’ radio team when it was hosted at Royal St George’s getting to walk inside the ropes with some of the top players like Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and of course that year's winner - Collin Morikawa. Monty has been lucky enough to have three holes-in-one in his short golfing career and he looks to continue growing that number. Monty believes the ability to continue playing golf well lies in his dedication to keeping fit through his other passion, which is CrossFit.
What’s in the bag:
Driver: Srixon Z 765
3 wood: Taylormade AreoBurner
2 iron: Srixon Z U65
Irons: Srixon Z765
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (50°,54°,58°)
Putter: Odyssey White Hot Nano 7
- Monty McPheeContributor
-
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Guaranteed on the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship
Claim the DraftKings promo code today and you will bet $5, win $150 guaranteed on the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Sir Nick Faldo Reveals Which Course's Greens Are Tougher Than Augusta National's
The three-time Masters winner has named the course he thinks have more challenging greens than Augusta National's
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Nine-Year-Old Attempts To Qualify For US Women's Open
Brazilian Bella Simoes is hoping to become the youngest-ever qualifier for the Major
By Mike Hall • Published