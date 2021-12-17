Lyle & Scott OTH Fly Fleece Hoodie Review

Over the last few years golf apparel has really started to bring in modern trends and looks. One of the main and biggest talking points of recent times, has been the introduction of hoodies, which first came to fruition when Tyrrell Hatton won the 2020 BMW PGA Championship.

Yes, there may be some individuals who are against the idea, but I feel golf has to keep up with the modern trends, and what negative effect does a hoodie really have on a golf course? Hoodies can look very smart, with a number of great options available on the market.

One of these is the OTH Fly Fleece Hoodie from Lyle & Scott, a brand that has been around for years and keeps offering superb performing, premium apparel.

Made from a soft, natural touch fabric blend, it also features a regular fit and moisture wicking, giving you great comfort and adaptability on the course, therefore no distractions. As well as that, the fasteners on the hoodie can be adjusted very easily, thus adding to the comfort that the hoodie provides.

Although it only features in dark blue and grey, I personally feel that this is not a bad decision. If it were available in brighter colours, it may not be as acceptable to wear on courses who are still 50/50 on the garments. Plus, the dark colours just add to the simplistic look, which I love.

(Image credit: Matt Cradock)

How tall am I/what is my build?

5’ 8” and stocky build

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I am usually between a large and extra-large. However, one thing I did find is that if you are slightly unsure which size to go for with the Lyle & Scott range, then opt for the larger one. I went for the XL as the hoodie fitted really well around the shoulders and midriff, although it was ever so slightly baggy on the arms.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

With the hoodie you get a fair amount of breathability and range of movement. Plus, even with the hood down and resting on the back of your shoulders, it doesn’t distract you when you're swinging, with the hood staying firmly in place throughout.

(Image credit: Matt Cradock)

Any extra details you notice?

I am a huge fan of its simplicity, with the recognised golden eagle badge a nice stand-out on the navy and grey colours that it features in. One last detail is the rubber coverings on the hood adjuster, which give protection so that the cotton won’t fray and wear over time.

Can you wear it off the course?

The hoodie offers a very simple and smart look. Therefore, you can 100% wear it off the course.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

After following the instructions, the hoodie came out really well after being washed. Also, it didn’t require ironing.