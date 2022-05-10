Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

PXG 0311 X GEN5 Driving Utility Iron Review

The PXG 0311 X GEN5 driving utility iron is the replacement for the PXG 0311 X GEN4 utility iron and brings some much needed forgiveness to the range.

This appears in the form of a ‘shelf’ in the rear of the longer head that positions the weight lower and moves it away from the face to draw the CG lower and further back. This aims to improve the forgiveness compared to the previous model and in testing at the PXG centre at Kings Acre near Edinburgh, it was certainly easier to hit.

(Image credit: MHopley)

This does not necessarily mean it is easy to hit as the 18° face is still aimed at better players with above average swing speeds. So with my driver swing speed of 100mph, which is about 10mph too slow to be optimum for this club, I was getting a pretty low flight, but at least the PXG 0311 X GEN5 was more hittable than the GEN4 version.

(Image credit: MHopley)

It was very straight thanks to the black tungsten weights in the heel and toe that are held in place by the silver steel screws. The large round heavy weight in the centre can be changed to fine tune the flight and change the swing weight so this is a precision instrument for those who like a driving iron.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The ball speed was pretty good for an iron thanks to the thin HT1770 maraging steel face that is supporting in the 8620 forged steel hollow head by the same XCOR2 polymer material as before. There is a lot of technology going on here and there is also forgiveness built in with a slightly wider sole and a little more offset than before too.

(Image credit: MHopley)

For us mortals, I compared the PXG 0311 X GEN5 utility iron to the equivalent lofted PXG 0311 GEN5 hybrid and gained 5 mph ball speed and an extra 11 yards carry from the larger, more forgiving head. This hybrid or the 19° PXG 0311 XP GEN 5 4-iron are going to give most single figure handicappers better alternatives and your PXG fitter will be best placed to advise on what suits your game.

As an elite player’s driving iron then there is very little to fault with the PXG 0311 X GEN5 driving iron. It’s well made and offers the right combination of forgiveness and shot shaping that elite players require. If you want to go to the dark side then you can also order it in the Xtreme Dark finish which uses a graphite like carbon process to create a black look that is more durable.