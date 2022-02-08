Tour Edge Exotics C722 Driver Review

The “C” in Tour Edge Exotics C722 driver name stands for a compact 445cc clubhead – which nicely complements the deep face with minimal offset. This is aimed at better players looking for one of the best golf drivers of 2022 but without paying the premium price of some other top brands.

It offers plenty of adjustability via the hosel and weighting – letting you dial in the perfect MOI and CG for you. A two-tier front/back weighting system allows for extreme MOI and spin rate manipulation. It comes standard with a 20-gram weight in the back and a 5-gram plug in the front. Additional 10-, 12.5- and 15-gram weights are available separately. For those golfers in search of a low spin set-up, this driver can be tuned exactly for that.

The crown view of the Tour Edge Exotics 722 series drivers (Image credit: Scott Kramer)

Like its sibling Tour Edge Exotics E722 driver model, this sports a thin “Ridgeback” spine acting as a brace that runs from the clubface center through the crown and connecting with a new sole plate rail, that produces a powerful impact sound. The clubhead’s also made with carbon fiber and a variable clubface thickness that’s thinner and extends further out to the heel and toe, for more mishit forgiveness.

This technology is highlighted in the view of the driver from the crown, as you can see from the image above. This creates an interesting look that stands out from many of the 2022 drivers - but possibly not as much as the TaylorMade Stealth driver.

The Tour Edge Exotics C722 driver also features 61 diamond shapes that are comprised of seven different thicknesses in an interweaving pattern on the clubface. They function as mini-trampolines, for hotter strikes all across that get you more distance. Sound-enhancing ribs inside the clubhead improve impact acoustics. An adjustable hosel allows you to alter the base 9.5- and 10.5-degree lofts by +/- 2 degrees, and lie angle through a range of 3 degrees. And the shaft is scientifically paired for every flex.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

We loved the ball flight. Hit it on the money and your drive goes far. Miss it a little high or low, and it seems to provide plenty of forgiveness in two ways – it gets close to your desired trajectory and it still seems to want to eke out some extra distance. The impact sound is nice, loud and satisfying. The trajectory was near-perfect, and the ball always landed with plenty of liveliness.

This all-round performance makes it a strong contender, especially with a recommended retail price of $429. It comes in at a little less than some other good value options like the Cobra LTDx driver and Mizuno ST-Z 220 driver.

Finally, we also liked the all-black clubhead, too. Its textured and solid portions combine to give a comfortable and powerful look as you stand over the ball.