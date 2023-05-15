Orca Golf Dorsal One Stand Bag Review
Scott Kramer takes this unique bag for a spin on the course to assess the features and practicality on offer
This is actually an amazing bag for the money. It not only makes carrying your clubs, balls and accessories as pleasurable as it can be, but also looks really nice. There’s nothing loud and attention-grabbing about it. Instead, it gives off a quiet, high-end, bespoke aesthetic that many golfers prefer.
Lightweight
Well-padded to aid carrying comfort
Spacious pockets for storage
Slightly large for a stand bag
Buying a bag from this company means much more. The two women behind the brand are all about the bigger cause of growing the game. They purposefully partner only with organizations that are committed to growth. While that's a feel-good brand story, we’re here to review the bag.
When you first lay eyes on it, you know it’s made with the utmost quality. Built for functionality, durability, and an overall efficiency, it weighs just 4.9 pounds yet seems very substantial. It’s made with tour-grade synthetic leather that’s known for its durability, weather resistance, and easy-to-clean nature. There’s a metallic Orca logo near the bottom, and three other subtle Orca Golf logos – two are nicely embroidered in, the third is a raised rubbery material. The bag has three very roomy and zippered pockets and a fourth with a strong magnetic closure, to store pretty much anything you typically bring to the course.
It has a five-way top, two full-length dividers that are fully enclosed all the way down and up top are wrapped with premium mesh, to protect clubs and shafts. There’s also a solid and textured carry handle that makes it simple to lift. There’s a four-way adjustable shoulder strap, as well. Plus, the bag comes with an extremely nice all-weather, squared-off zippered rain hood covering the top – perhaps the nicest one we’ve seen among the best golf stand bags.
While that’s what you get with a standard purchase, the company encourages customers to personalize the bag. You can even design it with your own logos, lettering, etc. on the website, and then go through a quick back-and-forth creative and impressive process with the company. It's something makers of many of the best golf bags don't offer, and we think it adds to the appeal.
Carrying the bag around the course is a pleasure – very easy on the shoulders, just like the best lightweight golf bags. But it’s also well-designed to strap to a pushcart or motorized cart. Clubs lay out in it a way that’s rather spacious, so it’s easy to find what you’re looking for. The stand effortlessly glides open and closed, and it has a strap to secure the legs during travel or whenever you want to be double sure that they won’t spread.
Scott Kramer is a freelance writer based in Southern California. He carries a 5.2 index, along with a hacker's short game. Yet the former Senior Editor of GOLF Magazine always tries to bring his "A" game to his writing.
Here's what's in Scott's golf bag: Driver: Callaway Epic Speed driver Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 4-wood Hybrid: Titleist H1 hybrid Irons: Titleist AP1 irons Wedges: Vokey wedges Putter: An old Odyssey Versa putter that's been refurbished twice!
