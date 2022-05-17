Longridge Stand Bag Review
We check out the Longridge stand bag and put it through its paces out on the course
This is a particularly sturdy and well put together stand bag which, if you like your stand bags to be lightweight and understated, then you'll like this. Has plenty of room for even the biggest hoarder.
Lightweight
Waterproof
Doubles up well as a cart bag
Lack of a double zip on the ball pocket
There's a lot to like about this, the stand-out features being that there's plenty of room, is light and is waterproof. There are six pockets, all with taped seams and water-resistant zippers, and you really shouldn't be struggling for space.
The main side apparel pocket will easily accommodate your waterproofs, the valuables pocket is fleece lined and there is an additional pocket below this which is ideal for gloves etc. The only negative here is that the main pocket only has one zip and, as this is where you're likely to keep your balls, then some of us will enjoy easy and quick access to this particular pocket. There is, though, an additional elasticated pocket where you might want to keep a spare ball for that unwanted provisional.
This bag features a padded double strap and there is some extra padding where the bag meets your hip. The straps would probably sit in the middle ground for comfort but, with the bag weighing only 2.2 kg, you should be able to travel lightly. Otherwise there's the usual towel and umbrella holder, rain hood and a neat velcro glove holder which is a nice touch.
Everything feels very well put together on this bag so much so that I've been doubling it up as a cart bag as there feels like so much room and the easy-lift handle makes it very easy to get in and out of the car.
Which brings us, finally, to club dividers which, pardon the pun, will always divide opinion. Here we have eight which, for me, is two too many when carrying but ideal for on a trolley.
Another plus is that it's very understated. There's no large logos and you'd have to look pretty closely at all to see who makes this bag. This is the grey/royal option while there is also a black/red. It's probably in the mid-price range but you do get a lot for your money and, as we've mentioned, it's a very solid, and still light, bag.
