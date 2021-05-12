In this Under Armour Storm Midlayer Full Zip review, Kit Alexander takes it out on the course to tests the fit and design of this midlayer.

Under Armour Storm Midlayer Full Zip Review

The Storm Full Zip is a midlayer, so it’s designed to be worn over a polo shirt and potentially under another outer layer when it’s particularly cold or under a waterproof when it’s wet. We tested the model with the light blue body and black arms, and we liked the simple and stylish looks.

The fit is very loose. It’s not meant to be tight-fitting but it’s actually rather baggy. The body is noticeably longer than other similar garments that we have tested, and the sleeves were a touch too long as well.

Of course, the size and fit of clothing is very specific to the individual but we are comparing it to the equivalent sizes of other brands, so it’s worth being aware of because you might need to go down a size to get a better fit.

It’s quite lightweight but it does provide an impressive amount of warmth, thanks to the ColdGear Technology, which has hollow fibres that trap heat but with less weight than solid fibres. It’s also water repellent so the rain rolls of it and you don’t need to take a waterproof on and off on a showery day.

We really like a full zip jacket because it’s easier to take on and off while you’re playing. The zip is the opposite way round than usual – with the actual zipper on the right rather than the left.

This took a bit of getting used to because the action of using a zip with it on the left is such an ingrained habit. The pockets on the front of the Under Armour Storm Midlayer Full Zip are in a good position and quite large.