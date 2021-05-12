Kit Alexander takes the Under Armour Five Pocket Pant out on the course to test the comfort and fit of these trousers.

Under Armour Five Pocket Pant Review

Golf trousers may sound like a pretty generic product that’s very easy to get right, but there’s a lot of variety on the market and it can be tricky to find a pair that ticks all the boxes for fit, style, comfort and performance. The Under Armour Five-Pocket Pant is one of the best pairs available.

It’s immediately obvious how thin and lightweight the material is when you first put them on.

It’s very soft against your legs and resists wrinkles, which is a big bonus if you want to look smart and stylish every time you play but aren’t a big fan of ironing. It’s also designed to wick sweat away from your body.

The sizing is spot on to what you would expect, and the fit is just right for your average sized gent – just tight enough around the legs to not flap around, but equally not so tight that it feels like you’re playing in skinny jeans! The waistband sits very nicely and there’s a little stretch in that and the entire garment, so you have freedom to move.

The two pockets in the back are a good size for a scorecard or strokesaver and there’s plenty of room for balls, tees, a pitch mark repairer and whatever else you need in the two main front pockets. The fifth pocket is a smaller one inside the front right pocket, that works well for tees or a pencil.