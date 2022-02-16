Reflo Lapter Hoody Review

Reflo clothing is made from advanced technical fabrics woven from recycled plastic. The fabrics it creates adhere to multiple sustainability certifications including Global Recycled Standard, Bluesign, Oetko-Tex and U Trust. Reflo says its aim is to drive positive impact in the world we live and to make sustainable choices simple for everyone.

It feels good to buy a Reflo product; you’re told a tree gets planted because of your purchase - and if you scan a QR code, another one goes into the ground. But how does it feel when you’re playing golf?

We tested its best selling product - the Lapter Hoody - and we were impressed. In fact, it could be one for our best golf hoodies collection. True, not everyone is a fan of hoodies on the golf course, but for those who are, here’s one we think you’re really going to like…

How tall am I/what is my build?

Approximately 6ft 1in. Slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium for polo shirts, jackets and mid layers will normally fit perfectly - as was the case with each of Reflo's products that I played in.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Hoodies are designed to feel comfortable and easy to wear, and Reflo’s Lapter hoody is no different. The stretchy fabric feels soft and smooth, and is perfectly fine to play golf in. At no point did I feel like my swing was restricted.

It provides a good amount of warmth, too. On a February morning out on the links, it kept out the chilly conditions. There was a need for a base layer plus a polo shirt, but with those three layers, there was no feeling as though the swing was being impeded - and much of that is down to its lightweight feel.

Any extra details we noticed?

The red tips on the drawstring cords provide a hint of colour, which looks really smart on all three hoodies in the range - the black, the grey and the navy. Meanwhile, the embossed Reflo logo on the left chest also looks really stylish. You might say the material has a shiny appearance, which is no bad thing. If anything, it gives this hoody more of a distinct look.

There’s just the one pocket that you can slip your hands into on a cold day and they’ll meet in the middle. It’s useful for a couple of hand warmers, but you’d really want to keep your scorecard or any valuables in a zippered pocket.

Can you wear it off the course?

Yes. In fact, you’ll struggle not to, as it’s so easy to wear around the house and when you go out for a walk/run. It has breathable qualities, so if you’re a gym goer, it’s likely to get plenty of use.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

Machine wash cold. Tumble drying is not necessary. Reflo is designed for fast and effective air drying, keeping energy costs - and carbon footprints - down. You can iron this garment on low but, again, you may find it's not required.

