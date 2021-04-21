The Ping Frequency Polo Shirt been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021.

Ping Frequency Polo Shirt

Ping has an illustrious past that has helped shape the evolution of golf equipment for over half a century. By continuing to use iconic names like the Anser in its latest ranges, Ping harks back to the very foundations of the company. In 2021, it has done something similar in apparel, too, with the new Frequency polo.

The new shirt features a design based on the impact sound frequencies of the original Ping 1-A putter. Ping’s seminal moment came back in 1959 when Karsten Solheim named the company in honour of the distinctive sound the ball made off the putter face. The Frequency polo’s design is therefore both a statement about the company’s present and a clever nod to the past.

It sits alongside the Holten, Romy, Etten and Staton in the latest line-up of polos, and shows that Ping is eager to offer something a little bit different visually this season, while still delivering on all the performance elements golfers find most important.

Performance Focus

The Frequency polo is part of Ping’s SensorCool collection, a fabric technology that seeks to prevent discomfort by drawing perspiration away from the body to keep you dry.

SensorCool enhances breathability too, while the four-way stretch properties of the fabric respond to the body’s requirements and the demands of the game by stretching and moving with fluidity and no friction. This means you can swing as hard as you want, safe in the knowledge that your apparel won’t hold you back.

It’s a crease-resistant fabric as well, so you can slip it on and be ready to go immediately, even if it has been packed away untidily for a while. A concealed placket ensures the pattern remains uninterrupted across the chest, with a concealed button-down collar topping off the stylish look.

The Frequency is available in navy and silver and offers a distinctly modern take on a piece of Ping’s history that will help you look the part out on the course this season.

