Original Penguin Waterproof Pants Review

As far as waterproof trousers go there aren't many out there that look “cool”. However i think Penguin have achieved an excellent combination of sophisticated style and practicality with these waterproof trousers.

Lets start with protection, just like the jacket these trousers do an excellent job at keeping you dry and sheltered from any wind or rain. The material used allows any water to bead and run right off.

The trousers are easy enough to put on over another pair of trousers however even with the adjustable poppers around the ankles, golfers may find difficulty in putting them on while wearing their golf shoes. That being said i am a big fan of the poppers around the ankles as they proved to be much more reliable than velcro straps.

The elastic waist strap allows for plenty of give and with a popper and string to do them up they feel extra secure. Speaking of secure, the pockets are protected with a waterproof zipper so you can keep your valuables in them with the knowledge that they will remain dry.

The lightweight material used means these trousers fold up nicely and don’t take up too much room in your golf bag but i think they are almost too stylish to be kept in the bag. The white piping down the sides and outlining the back pocket and that final touch to the trousers which i think makes them very smart.

Overall these are a great pair of waterproof trousers that i think would please anyone who may get them.