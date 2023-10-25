Original Penguin Waterproof Pants Review
We reviewed Penguin waterproof trousers ahead of the winter golf season
An excellent pair of waterproof trousers that protect you from all weather conditions and still look good.
Stylish
Practical
Comfortable
May be tough to put on over golf shoes for some people
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
As far as waterproof trousers go there aren't many out there that look “cool”. However i think Penguin have achieved an excellent combination of sophisticated style and practicality with these waterproof trousers.
Lets start with protection, just like the jacket these trousers do an excellent job at keeping you dry and sheltered from any wind or rain. The material used allows any water to bead and run right off.
The trousers are easy enough to put on over another pair of trousers however even with the adjustable poppers around the ankles, golfers may find difficulty in putting them on while wearing their golf shoes. That being said i am a big fan of the poppers around the ankles as they proved to be much more reliable than velcro straps.
The elastic waist strap allows for plenty of give and with a popper and string to do them up they feel extra secure. Speaking of secure, the pockets are protected with a waterproof zipper so you can keep your valuables in them with the knowledge that they will remain dry.
The lightweight material used means these trousers fold up nicely and don’t take up too much room in your golf bag but i think they are almost too stylish to be kept in the bag. The white piping down the sides and outlining the back pocket and that final touch to the trousers which i think makes them very smart.
Overall these are a great pair of waterproof trousers that i think would please anyone who may get them.
Monty is an upcoming golf journalist having completed his Multimedia Journalism degree at Bournemouth University; where he was also apart of the University’s well renowned golf team. He has had a passion for golf ever since he picked up a club at 12 years old and this love for the sport only grew stronger over time as his game developed and he pursued golf through different avenues. His game took him over to the United States on a golf scholarship and has had him travelling the UK to take part in competitions like the Nick Faldo series and general club scratch matches. Monty worked on ‘The Open’ radio team when it was hosted at Royal St George’s getting to walk inside the ropes with some of the top players like Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and of course that year's winner - Collin Morikawa. Monty has been lucky enough to have three holes-in-one in his short golfing career and he looks to continue growing that number. Monty believes the ability to continue playing golf well lies in his dedication to keeping fit through his other passion, which is CrossFit.
What’s in the bag:
Driver: Srixon Z 765
3 wood: Taylormade AreoBurner
2 iron: Srixon Z U65
Irons: Srixon Z765
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (50°,54°,58°)
Putter: Odyssey White Hot Nano 7
