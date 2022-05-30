Oscar Jacobson Darwin Mid Layer Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Oscar Jacobson has a rich heritage in fashion tailoring that dates back well over a hundred years. Combining this with its knowledge of technical golf apparel, the premium brand continues to create some of the best tops, best golf jumpers, and best golf polo shirts on the market. In fact, the Oscar Jacobson apparel range is pretty extensive; no matter what item of golf clothing you’re searching for, this classy Scandinavian brand has you covered.

How tall am I/what is my build?

Approximately 6ft 1in. Slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium for polo shirts, jackets and mid layers. The medium was a perfect fit.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The Darwin is incredibly stretchy. You can pinch the soft material with your fingers and get a sense of this before you pull it on – it offers a wonderful feel. Crucially, it means the garment works with your golf swing and makes it super comfortable to wear.

The only negative is that pills have already started to form on the fabric. This is where fibres become tangled together in a small knot/ball. The reason for the pilling is because I carry my golf bag, and the straps have clearly been rubbing on the material.

It’s a shame, because it’s a really smart offering and one that I would definitely find myself wearing quite a bit, especially in cool spring/summer conditions. If you’re a trolley user, this isn’t so much of a concern, although we all sling the bag over our shoulders occasionally.

Whilst it’s not fully waterproof, the Darwin does feature a water resistant zipper. This isn’t going to offer much protection in a heavy downpour, but I did keep it on during a couple of light showers, and the material can stand up to that.

Any extra details we noticed?

The quarter zip neck features binding cuffs for secured fit, dropped hem and a front chest printed stripe. It also features the Oscar Jacobson lettering on the back, which adds a bit more style to what is a contemporary design.

Can you wear it off the course?

Oscar Jacobson clothing is generally suitable for off course wear. I certainly wouldn’t hesitate wearing it for other activities.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

As per label: do not soak; wash with zipper closed; wash inside out (40 degrees); wash dark colours separately; reshape whilst damp; hanger dry in shape; iron on the reverse; do not iron motif (the logos). It dries fairly rapidly, and it seems to hold its shape really well.