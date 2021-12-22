Oakley Club House Polo Review
Is the Oakley Club House Polo one of the best value polo shirts you can buy?
This is a fantastic polo shirt that offers brilliant value for money. It looks good, fits well and has enough technology built in to keep you comfortable on the course.
-
+
Simple, stylish looks
-
+
Excellent fit
-
+
Great value for money
-
-
Less technology than for expensive polos
By Kit Alexander published
Oakley Club House Polo Review
While you may initially associate Oakley with making some of the best golf sunglasses on the market, the brand also designs some of the best golf shirts for golf.
Oakley has been making some stylish golf clothing for a while, with the likes of Bubba Watson and Rafa Cabrera-Bello wearing the brand's gear in recent years. The Club House polo is their entry level shirt, but it certainly doesn’t lack in style or quality.
The first thing I have to say is that I was amazed this shirt only costs £39. It looks and feels like a more expensive piece of clothing, especially coming from a quality brand like Oakley. This shirt does all the simple things really well without too many of the bells and whistles that often inflate shirt prices.
It offers a really nice fit that will suit most golfers – nicely between the skin-hugging athletic fit that we see on tour these days and the super-baggy shirts of years gone by. The length of the body and sleeves are just right, the two-button collar is smart and the collar sits well and looks very sharp. The block colour options are good, and the Oakley logos are incredibly subtle.
There’s enough technology in there as well. The shirt is made from 53% recycled polyester and 47% cotton, so it feels good against your skin and is doing its small bit to save the planet. The Hydrolix moisture management system keeps you cool and dry as you play, and antibacterial properties keep the fabric fresh. It’s available in five colours (black, dark blue, white, red and light blue) and five sizes from XS-XL.
Overall, the Oakley Club House is a fantastic polo shirt that offers brilliant value for money, easily making it one of the best golf polo shirts we've tested this year. It does everything you want a polo to do without promising the world and costing the Earth. It looks good, fits well and has enough technology built in to keep you comfortable on the course.
Kit Alexander is a golf broadcaster and journalist who commentates and presents for the DP World Tour, PGA EuroPro Tour and Rose Ladies Series. He has over 15 years’ experience of magazine and television work in the golf industry and is a regular contributor to Golf Monthly.
-
What’s The Worst Golfing Christmas Present That You’ve Received?
We take a look at the tat that continues to sit underneath the Christmas tree year after year
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
I've Entered Every Scorecard Since August, Here's What Happened...
In August I decided it was time to start using the World Handicap System correctly
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
PGA Tour Grants Players Releases For Saudi International
The PGA Tour has decided to allow some its biggest names to play in the Asian Tour event
By Andrew Wright • Published