Lyle & Scott Technical Golf Trousers

Lyle & Scott have been producing golf clothing for over 50 years and worked with some huge names in the world of golf such as Tony Jacklin, Gary Player and Greg Norman.

Famed for their knitwear, these technical golf trousers are designed with performance in mind and are constructed with an elastane and polyamide mix that offers strong stretch capabilities.

The added stretch performed extremely well with a host of different lies and stances, not restricting movement or comfort at any point.

Another great aspect with the apparel was how lightweight and breathable it was. Despite it being a warm day, we found that the trousers performed very well, coping with the conditions superbly.

Additionally, the pocket sizing on the trousers was ample. With the technical golf trousers, you have four pockets which provided superb storage for golf balls, tees, gloves and other accessories.

One downside we found was the fit of the trousers, going with a 38” waist, the trousers were actually loose, and although this may have provided a slight ego boost to the tester, it meant that the belt would need to be properly tightened to keep them from dropping.

The legs were also slightly baggy round the lower portion. Around the quad they fitted nicely, but round the calf and ankle they were very baggy.

Another slight negative we found was that the material reminded us of more of a waterproof trouser, this meant that the trousers often rustled a fair amount whilst walking.

Overall, we felt the technical golf trousers did the job, the overall design with the golden eagle on the back right pocket was very smart, and the breathability and stretch were a standout.

However, the main negative was the fit of the trouser, with the waist and cut providing a fair amount of bagginess. Therefore, we would recommend going a size down if you were to purchase.

