In this review Matt Cradock tests out Lyle & Scott's brand new golf baselayer on the golf course.

Lyle & Scott Golf Baselayer

A baselayer is an important part of any golfer’s attire and can play a crucial role on keeping your body temperature at a comfortable level on a cold day.

This Lyle & Scott baselayer offers golfers a 4-way stretch with moisture wicking and flatlock seams that keep you dry and comfortable.

We found the baselayer to be a fantastic performer on the golf course, especially with an early tee time when temperatures were struggling to get over freezing.

With the 4-way stretch providing no restriction of movement, it meant that you could commit to every single shot with 100% confidence.

Another impressive aspect of the baselayer was that despite being skin tight, it was still comfortable to wear.

Sometimes when attire is tight to the body it can make the person feel uncomfortable or restricted, with the Lyle & Scott though you didn’t get this feeling.

Available in three different colours (navy, white and black), the baselayer can be worn for golf, as well as other sports, with the £40 price tag good value for money with what is a very high-quality item.

The overall design is very simplistic, as is the case with most baselayer designs, but the addition of the golden eagle logo on the neck of the apparel is a very smart touch.

The only negative we found with this item is the big branding on the left sleeve. Like Lyle & Scott’s golf knitted polo shirt, the branding is just too large and blatant.

Although it isn’t distracting whilst you are swinging the club, aesthetically it doesn’t look the best, had it been smaller and a tad more subtle, then it would look better.

Overall, the Lyle & Scott golf baselayer is a fantastic piece of apparel and one that we would recommend, had the branding on the sleeve been more subtle then it would receive top marks.