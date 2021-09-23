Kymira Golf Apparel Review - We head out for a round to assess the performance of this technology-packed golf shirt and mid layer

Kymira Golf Apparel Review

The human body wastes a lot of energy, but Kymira Golf has found a way to harness this waste and convert it into infrared.

KYnergy Infrared embedded fabrics feature specially designed fibres that contain carefully selected natural minerals. Infrared is remitted back to the wearer, penetrating approximately 4cms, which causes a number of biological reactions, all of which can have a positive affect on your performance both on and off the golf course.

Many golfers don’t think about potential performance benefits when they buy golf clothing, but Kymira products were born in a research lab and they’re quite different from the type of golf shirt you might find on the high street.

It’s hard to picture a shirt penetrating your muscles, yet this is the process encouraged by KYnergy Infrared Technology, and it’s responsible for a variety of positive effects, namely pain relief, injury prevention and recovery.

For battle worn golfers, especially those with lower back pain, this will be welcome news. Indeed, wearers have reported a reduction in soreness and pain both during and after their round.

In addition, its products have been shown to reduce the incidence of soft tissue injury. According to the brand, golfers can “nitric oxide prime the muscles” by wearing its products before teeing off and this will improve muscle condition and elasticity, which is a huge benefit in the short term and for those who have designs on planning golf for many years.

Don’t be in a hurry to change out of your golf gear, either. With Kymira, its products best benefit the recovery process when worn before, during and, crucially, after exercise. Do this and the benefits include increased circulation, increased tissue oxygenation, increased repair and pain relief.

The upshot of this is that you’ll be ready to play another 18 holes, and maybe another 18 the day after. Golf is a lot more enjoyable when playing without all those aches and pains, so you might want to try ‘sporting a K’, as the brand likes to say.

We tried out the Mock Turtle (£90), a modern take on the golf shirt, as well as the Royal Blue 1/4 Zip mid layer, which we thought was particularly stylish. Both were soft and stretchy but also came up quite tight in our usual size, so you might want to think about going up a size, or maybe even two, to what you are accustomed to wear although the fit is supposed to be quite snug to get the full benefits of the technology.

There’s also base layers (tops and bottoms) and socks within the range so you can in theory create a head-to-toe Kymira matching outfit.