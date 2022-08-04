Is Tom Brady's Golf Shirt As Good On The Course As He Is On The Field?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

BRADY Polo In Cotton Feel Review

Any debate about who’s the greatest professional football player of all time has to include Tom Brady. The record-setting quarterback has won seven Super Bowls in his illustrious career and amazingly is still playing at a high level despite having just turned 45. On January 12 of this year, Brady launched a new venture, the BRADY apparel brand.

With Brady himself being an avid golfer, it was no surprise to see a number of golf-specific products being offered, including the Brady Polo In Cotton Feel, which was constructed using a blend of pima cotton and polyester to provide comfort, performance, and longevity. I recently had the chance to test the Brady polo out on the golf course. How did the quarterback’s golf shirt fare?

How tall am I/what is my build?

I'm 5-foot-10 with a stocky build, thick through the chest and growing thicker through the midsection as of late.

What do I normally wear? Does it come up big/small?

In most golf shirts I wear an XL, but the BRADY Brand website advised that the Cotton Feel polo was a “slimmer fit” offering and that those who were looking for more of a relaxed fit should go up a size. I went with a 2XL given that advice, which was the right decision. I normally stay away from athletic fitting golf shirts with my build but the 2XL in this case proved to work well. I would advise, however, that golfers who are on the fence about what size to choose go up. The Brady polo is offered in a range from from S to 2XL.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

There was a lot to like about the Brady polo. What stood out most was that even though it was designed to provide a slimmer fit, I found that I was able to swing freely. The range of motion delivered definitely exceeded my expectations. The shirt was also very comfortable. The hand feel would compare favorably to a soft t-shirt but with more texture incorporated to help withstand the wear and tear that a golf polo endures through use and washing. I was also a big fan of the Brady polo from a visual perspective. It’s traditional enough to pair with almost anything style wise but at the same time it’s not mundane. I tested the shirt in the Heather Blue colorway and there are five different color options available as well.

Any extra details we noticed?

As mentioned, the design is quite traditional overall and there aren’t logos splashed all over the shirt. BRADY branding is utilized on the inside portion of the neck area but it's subtle and not noticeable during play. One feature that I liked about the color I tested was that the collar featured a pattern that might best be described as slightly speckled (with white specks), which provided a stylish contrast to the rest of the shirt. There was also an extra button attached to the shirt’s tag in case one gets lost, and the two-button placket design kept fabric from rubbing against my neck during play, which is a must for me on hot, humid summer days in Georgia.

Can you wear it off the course?

You can and I have, a few times actually. The Brady polo offers some versatility in that regard, especially because it can be worn untucked in casual situations. Its soft feel will likely make it a popular choice for golfers to use in both settings. And as mentioned, the neutral colors offered make it easy to pair with other items in your wardrobe, which in my opinion is a staple of the best polo shirts.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

The instructions provided for the Brady polo are to turn the shirt inside out before washing with similar colors in cold water and then to dry using a low heat setting. I’ve washed the shirt a few times following those directions and have never needed to use an iron. The shirt still looks like it did when it was new after a few washes, with no changes in color or any issues with the fabric having been compromised.