Inesis Men's Golf Waterproof Rain Jacket
How does the Inesis Men's Golf Waterproof Rain Jacket perform on the course and in the rain? We put in to the test to find out
This rain jacket is comfortable, practical and lightweight and can be added to the Inesis Men’s Waterproof Rain Trousers to provide a co-ordinated set of waterproofs.
-
+
Comfortable
-
+
Lightweight
-
+
Waterproof
-
-
White band round pockets a trifle garish for some tastes
Comfortable, practical, slim and lightweight and with two zipped pockets, the Inesis Men's Golf Waterproof Rain Jacket is an excellent waterproof top. It can be added to the Inesis Men’s Waterproof Rain Trousers to provide a full and co-ordinated set of waterproofs. Having worn the jacket only during periods of light rain, I further tested the pockets in a power shower by putting some old scorecards in the pockets and firing jets of water at the two zipped-up pockets. The cards remained bone dry.
The collar rises at the back to the nape of the neck, preventing water getting in when you bow your head to play a shot. This jacket is ideally designed for playing golf in the rain. I vary between L and XL in tops and required an XL in this. The Inesis web site states whether customers found it sized as expected and 76% did. Of the others, they are split almost equally between finding it larger or smaller than expected. It comes in five sizes S - 2XL
The cut of the waterproof jacket is flatteringly slim and elegant. The length of the jacket is such that it continues down over the top of any waterproof trousers thereby preventing any problems with any riding up on the jacket when stretching. The jacket did not impede swinging a club and, although not as quiet when swinging a class the manufacturers would like to you believe, the noise was not a serious problem.
My only slight niggle with it is the garish white band around the pockets which serves no purpose other than decorative. Incidentally the tab on the zip of said pockets is cleverly designed so as it lies flat on the garment but can also be easily flipped up and used. For the modest price of £69.99, this jacket would seemingly offer excellent value for money.
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he was contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
