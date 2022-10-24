Inesis Men's Golf Waterproof Rain Jacket

Golf Monthly Verdict

This rain jacket is comfortable, practical and lightweight and can be added to the Inesis Men’s Waterproof Rain Trousers to provide a co-ordinated set of waterproofs.

Roderick Easdale
By Roderick Easdale
published

Comfortable, practical, slim and lightweight and with two zipped pockets, the Inesis Men's Golf Waterproof Rain Jacket is an excellent waterproof top. It can be added to the Inesis Men’s Waterproof Rain Trousers to provide a full and co-ordinated set of waterproofs. Having worn the jacket only during periods of light rain, I further tested the pockets in a power shower by putting some old scorecards in the pockets and firing jets of water at the two zipped-up pockets. The cards remained bone dry.

Velcro cuffs of the Inesis Men's Golf Waterproof Rain Jacket

The cuffs of the Inesis Men's Golf Waterproof Rain Jacket can be tightened to keep out the rain using the Velcro fastener

The collar rises at the back to the nape of the neck, preventing water getting in when you bow your head to play a shot. This jacket is ideally designed for playing golf in the rain. I vary between L and XL in tops and required an XL in this. The Inesis web site states whether customers found it sized as expected and 76% did. Of the others, they are split almost equally between finding it larger or smaller than expected. It comes in five sizes S - 2XL

The cut of the waterproof jacket is flatteringly slim and elegant. The length of the jacket is such that it continues down over the top of any waterproof trousers thereby preventing any problems with any riding up on the jacket when stretching. The jacket did not impede swinging a club and, although not as quiet when swinging a class the manufacturers would like to you believe, the noise was not a serious problem.

zipped pocket of the Inesis Men's Golf Waterproof Rain Jacket

The pockets are easy to zip open and closed

My only slight niggle with it is the garish white band around the pockets which serves no purpose other than decorative. Incidentally the tab on the zip of said pockets is cleverly designed so as it lies flat on the garment but can also be easily flipped up and used. For the modest price of £69.99, this jacket would seemingly offer excellent value for money.

Roderick Easdale

Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he was contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.

