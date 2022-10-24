Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Comfortable, practical, slim and lightweight and with two zipped pockets, the Inesis Men's Golf Waterproof Rain Jacket is an excellent waterproof top. It can be added to the Inesis Men’s Waterproof Rain Trousers to provide a full and co-ordinated set of waterproofs. Having worn the jacket only during periods of light rain, I further tested the pockets in a power shower by putting some old scorecards in the pockets and firing jets of water at the two zipped-up pockets. The cards remained bone dry.

The cuffs of the Inesis Men's Golf Waterproof Rain Jacket can be tightened to keep out the rain using the Velcro fastener (Image credit: Future)

The collar rises at the back to the nape of the neck, preventing water getting in when you bow your head to play a shot. This jacket is ideally designed for playing golf in the rain. I vary between L and XL in tops and required an XL in this. The Inesis web site states whether customers found it sized as expected and 76% did. Of the others, they are split almost equally between finding it larger or smaller than expected. It comes in five sizes S - 2XL

The cut of the waterproof jacket is flatteringly slim and elegant. The length of the jacket is such that it continues down over the top of any waterproof trousers thereby preventing any problems with any riding up on the jacket when stretching. The jacket did not impede swinging a club and, although not as quiet when swinging a class the manufacturers would like to you believe, the noise was not a serious problem.

The pockets are easy to zip open and closed (Image credit: Future)

My only slight niggle with it is the garish white band around the pockets which serves no purpose other than decorative. Incidentally the tab on the zip of said pockets is cleverly designed so as it lies flat on the garment but can also be easily flipped up and used. For the modest price of £69.99, this jacket would seemingly offer excellent value for money.