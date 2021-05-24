Our Callaway Soft Focus Floral Polo review took place over the course of two rounds of golf

Callaway Soft Focus Floral Polo Review

The Callaway Soft Focus Floral Polo is part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 apparel range. We tested it over two rounds of golf, once on a reasonably hot, sunny day and then on a wet and colder afternoon.

The first thing you notice about this shirt is obviously the striking floral pattern. The soft focus print means it’s a slightly more subtle pattern than some but it still stands out from the crowd and makes a bold statement. This may not be to every golfer’s taste but it will certainly add something different and unique to your wardrobe.

As for performance, the polo is made from 86 per cent polyester and 14 per cent elastane which gives it a soft, stretchy feel. We are a medium and sometimes find medium polos come up big but this one fitted nicely and didn’t feel at all baggy.

RELATED: Best Men’s Golf Shirts

The moisture wicking material meant we had no problem with sweat on either round, with the sun out on round one and the rain meaning we were wearing several layers on round two. When wearing just the polo in the sun, we noticed no restriction when swinging a club thanks to the lightweight, flexible material.

The polo features a printed self collar and three button placket with a subtle Callaway logo on the right sleeve. The swing tech, double knit soft touch fabric used does give it a shiny, synthetic feel which won’t please everyone but this is very much in keeping with modern golf performance apparel.

We wore the Soft Focus Floral polo with the dark Callaway Lightweight Tech trouser which contrasted nicely and helped to highlight the bold floral pattern. While this may not be for everyone, it’s bound to get you noticed out on the golf course this summer.