We give our thoughts on the Adidas Go-To Crewneck Sweater, having worn it for a number of rounds

Adidas Go-To Crewneck Sweatshirt

The Go-To Crewneck Sweatshirt from adidas is one of many items from the brand that looks and performs just as well on the course as it does off of it.

A bit like the adicross Retro shoes, it does have a slight retro look about it and we think many golfers will enjoy that.

However, saying that, there’s nothing retro about the design of the Go-To Crewneck Sweatshirt as it features adidas’ Doubleknit fabric to be soft and quick-drying, and it’s also made with a Soft knit that is designed to have a slight stretch.

With that you get a jumper that is very comfortable to wear and performs for you on the golf course, making it one of the best golf jumpers on the market.

It’s also very breathable thanks to the three holes behind each armpit, offering up breathability as well as some nice detailing.

What’s more, you’ll also be helping the environment as it is made with recycled content as part of adidas’ ambition to end plastic waste.

Size-wise it’s perhaps a little larger than you may expect and with the added stretch you could potentially go down a size depending on your build.

If you’re usually between sizes, we’d recommend going for the lower option.

Our tester is normally a large in most brands but went for the medium and it was a very comfortable wear.

We loved the styling, which we were slightly surprised about but with golf embracing hoodies, joggers and crewneck jumpers, we can all do our bit to help golf break away from stereotypical stuffy dress code that still puts many beginner golfers off the game.

The styling is simple and casual, and the Go-To Crewneck Sweatshirt is a joy to play golf in.

Many golf-specific sweaters and jumpers can cost in excess of £100/$100, but the adidas Go-To Crewneck Sweater is priced very reasonably, making it good value for money – especially when you consider its on-and-off-course versatility.

There are four colour options to choose from too, which are navy, black, green and beige.