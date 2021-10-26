In this review, Sam Tremlett tests out the padded jacket from adidas, to see if it is worth considering for the winter months.

Adidas Frostguard Full Zip Padded Jacket Review

As we approach the winter months a good golf jacket becomes invaluable, especially if you don’t want to have to don full waterproofs.

Protection from the cold and the wind are vital which is why we have tested out this Frostguard Jacket from adidas to see if it delivers out on the golf course.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am six foot and have a slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

I usually wear medium for polos, mid layers and apparel. This jacket was a medium too and fitted well in the arms and upper body. It did hang quite a long way down though.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

I thought it performed very well indeed. Aside from the zip being slightly fiddly, which is the only design negative I can think of, it provided a comfortable fit thanks to the combination of the nylon and elastane dobby.

It really moved well on a variety of shots and didn’t make a lot of noise which is something I really dislike about some jackets out there. The stretchy sections really aided in helping me move properly too.

The star feature for me though was the warmth on offer. The core section of the jacket is filled with duck down and feathers, both of which really help keep your body heat in. Having also tested the jacket on a very windy day, I thought it cocooned my body from actually feeling gusts and cold winds.

From a rain protection perspective, it can deal with light showers because of the water-repellant finish, however in downpours you would be best to check out our guide on the best waterproof golf jackets.

Any extra detail you notice?

It is worth mentioning again how excellent the stretchy sections around the arms and hip areas are, and I also liked the message stitched into the inside collar which says ‘one less reason to stay in, when the course is calling you out’.

It would’ve been easy to just leave that little label blank but I like that little detail.

Finally adidas should also be applauded for its continued impetus into sustainability. This jacket is actually made from recycled content so for me, details like that elevate it higher.

Can you wear it off the course?

Most definitely. I actually wore this jacket around London and on walks, and it really worked in keeping me warm, whilst I also got a couple of people asking me about the jacket and where I got it from.

For me I thought it looked great and had no real indication that it was a golf jacket, which is why it works so well off the golf course.

I should mention I tested the crew navy finish whilst it is also available in olive and black, as the above image of Dustin Johnson shows.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

As per the instructions on the inner label I washed this on a cold cycle and then put it on the line to dry. It dealt with this as I expected and I didn’t need to iron it.

