The Glenmuir Max Long Sleeve Polo review shows how this shirt should be a fundamental in every golfing wardrobe.

Long sleeve polo shirts are ideal for cooler conditions and provide the benefits of long sleeve warmth without the constriction of a base layer. Plus not only do they look good on the course, they look great when worn casually off the course too.

Glenmuir say that the fabric is enhanced by +40 UV sun protection and certainly the Max would be a good cover up option in the summer too, as it is pretty breathable.

However it is it's flexibility as a winter layer that this review focuses on and the Max comes up trumps here too.

(Image credit: MHopley)

There is a choice of black, navy, white and grey which will complement any item would want to wear on top of it.

When combined with the Glenmuir Elrick jacket and Bute Gilet the Max long sleeve polo created the ideal combination for a cool autumn or spring day.

How tall am I/what is my build?

6'1" tall, medium build

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I am usually a size large and the Max sizing was the best fit of all the Glenmuir apparel I tried. The ribbed cuffs on the sleeves held the wrist well without being too strong.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The style of the Max is understated and cut in the right proportions to give a great fit, whilst not being too tight.

Any extra details you notice?

There is a hook loop under the collar at the back if you like hanging your polos up this way. Also you can get it personalised for free if you order online from Glenmuir.

Can you wear it off the course?

The understated style means you could easily wear it off the course and for me would be a staple item of my everyday wardrobe.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

The collar is anti-curl and after being through the washing machine on a cool setting according to the care instructions, the Max retained its colour, shape and style well.