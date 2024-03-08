Pure 2 Improve Golf Putting Mat Review
The Pure 2 Improve Perfect Stroke Golf Putting Mat is a product that promises to be an "essential tool" for any golfer looking to get better at putting, so what did we make of it?
A good product for the price that can help you identify any basic mistakes in your setup and flaws in your stroke. It's a good length and runs well but would be improved with a real hole and ball-return mechanism
Holing more putts is the fastest way to lowering your scores so investing in one of the best putting mats is a good decision golfers can make. We tested the Pure 2 Improve Perfect Stroke Golf Putting Mat to see if it could be beneficial for your game, with the mat coming it at a very reasonable price.
It measures 275cm x 30cm so is plenty long enough to roll some putts, with three distinct markers at seven, five and three feet away from its blacked-out hole marker. There's a number of lines to help you with your alignment and stroke, and therefore become a better putter. I quickly discovered that my putter was aiming to the right and that I had a fairly momental alignment issue - so it's these kind of simple, basics that a mat like this can help with.
Once rolled out, it feels very well made, albeit it does occasionally kink up in places, and seems to attract fluff that can be difficult to vacuum out. It's nice and thin, which ensures that it rolls at a good speed but I struggled to find a flat floor in my apartment on both laminate and carpet.
If you're purchasing the Pure 2 Improve mat, make sure you have a perfectly flat floor that you can place this 2.75m mat down on and you'll certainly find it very useful if you're looking to improve your putting from close range.
It doesn't feature a hole or a ball retrieving mechanism, so I'd also recommend purchasing some kind of aftermarket hole. I used it with the PuttOut trainer, which definitely helped with my aim and not having to keep running after my golf ball.
If you don't have an aftermarket hole, it is still useful to work on your distance control to try and stop the ball inside the hole section.
Overall, for the price it is a good product as long as you have enough room to use it on a flat floor and consider purchasing some kind of aftermarket hole. I also used the Perfect Practice Putting mat, which comes with two holes in a raised section and a useful ball returning mechanism. I'd use that over the Pure 2 Improve mat but it does come in at over three-times the price.
If you're looking for a good golf mat, the Pure 2 Improve Perfect Stroke Golf Putting Mat is certainly a product that can identify some flaws in your putting stroke and help you with your alignment, stroke and distance control - and they're things that will make you a better golfer.
