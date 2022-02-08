In this Alpha Athletics Alpha One glove review, we were keen to find out how this new product performed compared to some of the best golf gloves currently on the market.

As always, the first thing to consider is the style. And for me, this is the only department in which I wasn’t completely sold. It might be for some, but the gold detailing on the knuckle area and around the strap wasn’t to my particular taste.

However, that aside, I couldn’t find fault. When you take it out the box for the first time, you immediately get a sense of the softness on offer from the AAA genuine leather and that is only enhanced when you put it on for the first time. It feels as premium as any glove I’ve ever used.

The gold detailing on the back of the Alpha One glove was the only drawback (Image credit: Future)

It was also very true to size relative to the best FootJoy golf gloves that I have tended to put my trust in. I tested the medium and found the fit to be excellent. Not too tight but not loose, it was easy to grip each club securely in the confidence there was no excess material that was going to take my focus away from the shot at hand. In addition, I found the velcro in the strap to be really strong, adding another layer of security and confidence.

Overall, it is also really well ventilated. Little holes on the front of the glove and on the fingers at the back work in tandem with the ventilation system below the knuckles to provide a refreshing feeling from start to finish. The next challenge is to see if it continues to deliver that level of freshness in the height of summer.

During testing, we found this glove to feel soft, fit really well and stand the test of time (Image credit: Future)

As well as being a good fit, it doesn’t restrict the movement of the hand like some others can. Elastic inserts on the back ensured that there was no pinching anywhere throughout testing.

Although it is very soft, I have also found it to be durable. I’ve been using this glove for about six weeks now and there are very few signs of wear other than the standard darkening of the leather that happens when you use black golf grips.

A men's and women's Alpha One glove is available and retails at a very reasonable $14.95, meaning it also competes on price with the current market leaders.