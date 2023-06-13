World No.2 Nelly Korda To Headline Aramco Team Series London
The world number two will be joined by the likes of Leona Maguire, Charlie Hall and Charley Hull at Centurion Club
World number two Nelly Korda will make her return to the Aramco Team Series for the third round of the Ladies European Tour competition next month in London.
Korda, who has secured six top-10 finishes in just eight starts this year, has not featured since she missed the cut at the Founders Cup in May.
The American will make her fourth appearance in the Aramco Team Series, with the 24-year-old seeking her second title having won last August at the Aramco Series event in Spain.
She said: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to once again compete alongside top professionals and amateurs. I’ve had great performances in the past three Aramco Team Series events I’ve played in, so I hope to deliver a top performance for the fans in London and capture my second Aramco Team Series title.”
Alongside the returning Olympic champion, the London Aramco Series event will also feature Ireland’s Leona Maguire who makes her second appearance in the team event after her debut in New York last year.
Maguire has enjoyed an impressive couple of years, playing an instrumental part in Europe’s Solheim Cup victory in 2021 before capturing her maiden LPGA title last year at the Drive On Championship.
The world number 20, who came second to Lydia Ko in the season-ending CME Championship last year, said: “I’m looking forward to being part of the Aramco Team Series on European soil and competing alongside an exceptional field that’s lining up. Hopefully, we can put on a great show for the fans in the UK.”
The event, which sees the 108-player field compete in a three-day strokeplay tournament as well as a two-day team contest, will also feature world number nine Georgia Hall and world number 23 Charley Hull.
England’s Bronte Law is defending champion of the London Series event which takes place between July 16-18 at Centurion Club for the second successive year. The course was also the host of the inaugural LIV Golf event in June 2022 and will play host to LIV London again this July as well.
