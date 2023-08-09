Women In Golf Awards Winners Announced for 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The winners of the 2023 Women in Golf Awards have been announced.

It comes a year after the inaugural event, which was established by Nicole Wheately and Ben Blackburn, who identified that there was a need to create a platform that would connect, celebrate and inspire women working, coaching and playing the sport.

The event, which took place at Walton Heath on Tuesday evening, was hosted by Nicola Bennett, with one hundred women and men from across the world of golf attending to celebrate the contribution of those working in the sport.

“What a night!” co-founder, Wheatley said of the awards. “I feel like we have met some future industry leaders this evening.

"To see them shine on this stage gives me a huge sense of pride, and confidence that golf continues to move in the right direction.

"I have no doubt that the guests have gone away inspired, motivated, and with joy in their hearts, just as I have.”

Wow! We were blown away by the amount of support & inspiration there was last night. A room full of unheard stories & achievements that were celebrated within their own right

Sally Hinton, of Close House won Female PGA Coach of the Year sponsored by the Professional Golfers Association in recognition of her work growing women's and girl's golf.

The Unsung Hero award, sponsored by England Golf, went to Maureen Clarke of Sherwood Forest Golf Club, for her 40-year commitment to golf, volunteering in rules, handicapping and junior golf.

Founder of the Ladies Golf Lounge, a 10,000+ social community of female golfers, Yvonne Brooke, was presented with the Women's Initiative achievement, that is sponsored by Ping.

The 2023 Women in Golf award winners from left to right: Jean Booth, Nicola Stroud, Tracey Loveys, Sarah Bennett, Denise Hastings, Sally Hinton, Christina Smith, Emma Whitlock, Yvonne Brooke, Daisy Starling (Image credit: Women in Golf Awards)

The Women in Turfcare award that is sponsored by the British and International Golf Greenkeeper's Association went to Amanda Dorans of Loch Lomond Golf Club.

And the Rising Star award went to Lydd Golf Club's Assistant Greekeeper Daisy Starling, in recognition of her passion and commitment for her job.

Burnham and Berrow Golf Club, located on the south-west coast of England, claimed the Venue of the Year trophy, after the significant changes they have implemented at their club, delivering several initiatives linked to their R&A Women in Golf Charter pledges.

Pure Golf was named brand of the year for its commitment to empowering women golfers, while Karen Proctor claimed the International Woman of the year Award, having dedicated much of her 20-year career to supporting and promoting programmes that address the gender imbalance in the industry.

Women in Golf Awards co-founder Nicole Wheatley (pictured) said: "I have no doubt that the guests have gone away inspired." (Image credit: Women in Golf Awards)

County Secretary at Sussex County Golf, Emma Whitlock, was presented with the Trailblazer Award for her work transforming the union since being elected, advocating for girls to take part in boys competitions, trialing mixed events and introducing sustainable practices.

The founder members of the first women's professional tour in the UK were given the final honour of the evening, the Inspirational Achievement award. It recognises the bravery they showed giving up their amateur playing status to inspire others to play the sport.

Founding member Denise Hastings, WPGA Chair Sarah Bennet and PGA Director Tracey Loveys accepted the award on behalf of the founding members.

The Women in Golf Awards resting on a table during the event. (Image credit: Women in Golf Awards)

Nominations for the 2024 Women in Golf Awards are now open and can be made through the website www.womeningolfawards.com. You can also stay in touch with the Women in Golf Awards by following them on social media.

Instagram: @womeningolfawards and Twitter: @wigolfawards.

