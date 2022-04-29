Woman Hospitalised After Kangaroo Attack On Australian Golf Course
The 69-year-old was kicked to the ground and suffered cuts to her face, head, arms and legs
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A 69-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after being attacked unprovoked by a large kangaroo on a golf course on Australia’s Gold Coast.
According to the Queensland ambulance team, the incident took place on Friday morning at 9am when the woman was playing golf at the Arundel Hills Country Club. It’s believed that the animal, which is native to Australia, first struck the woman from the side without warning, before carrying on the attack.
"She’s fallen to the ground at that first kick, and then when she’s been on the ground, she’s been stomped [on] a number of times by the kangaroo," Joel McEwan, ambulance service operations supervisor, said.
"She was walking down the fairway, and the kangaroo has come from the side, and just attacked without warning."
The woman suffered significant cuts to her face, head, arms and legs before the kangaroo eventually relented. Luckily, the woman remained conscious and was able to scramble into a golf cart before the team of paramedics arrived on the scene.
She was taken to Pindara private hospital to be treated for her injuries, the most serious of which is reportedly a cut to her jaw which may require stitches according to McEwan.
Kangaroo attacks on humans are nothing new on Australia’s Gold Coast according to the Queensland emergency team, but this was the first one for over a year and understandably caused the victim some distress.
"The patient was quite upset at the scene. Obviously it’s a shock being attacked by quite a large kangaroo," McEwan added.
"They’re not common, especially on the golf courses where they get quite a lot of kangaroos."
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Wilson Staff Model Driving Iron (21°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
WATCH: Tiger Woods Spotted Scouting Out PGA Championship Venue
The 46-year-old played a practice round at Southern Hills as he gears up for the second Major of the year
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Tiger Woods Heads To Southern Hills For PGA Championship Preparation
With the PGA Championship starting in mid-May, Tiger Woods has headed to Southern Hills for a practice round
By Matt Cradock • Published