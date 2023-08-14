Why Zach Johnson Has The Tougher Job With Ryder Cup Picks On The Horizon
It's nearly time for the Ryder Cup teams to be confirmed, and it's anyone's guess as to who will make up the wildcard picks
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Lucas Glover won his second consecutive PGA Tour title and has seemingly come from nowhere to find himself on the brink of the US Ryder Cup team.
He's given Zach Johnson a nice headache in what is set to be a very difficult two weeks of discussions for the United States captain and his vice captains.
Johnson will know his six automatic qualifiers come Sunday night and will then name his six wildcard picks in two weeks' time on Monday August 28.
Who will those be? He probably doesn't even know yet. Will he go with the form players or will he go the 'form is temporary, class if permanent' route that worked so well for Thomas Bjorn in 2018?
If he goes for that route, he'll pick Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. If he doesn't, which is probably the most likely scenario, his job will be slightly easier and he can cherry pick from the rankings - but there are still a good 15-or-so players in contention.
On the opposite side of the spectrum, Luke Donald looks to have an easier task with his wildcards, where I can see just two spots up for grabs as things stand.
The first ten names on his European team have picked themselves in my mind: McIlroy, Rahm, Hovland, Fleetwood, Fitzpatrick, Hatton, Rose, Lowry, Straka and Meronk.
Who takes the final two spots? Donald will have a tough decision to make but nowhere near as difficult as Zach Johnson. Robert MacIntyre, the Hojgaard twins, Seamus Power, Alex Noren, Victor Perez and Pablo Larrazabal will be the leading names for those two picks.
Zach Johnson, on the other hand, will have two players on his team he likely wasn't even thinking about at the start of the year - Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman, who so impressively won the year's final two Majors to book their spots on the US team.
That's no bad thing as they've both proven themselves to be able to beat the best in the world in the biggest events, but it does make the final few picks trickier.
The top six currently reads Scheffler, Clark, Cantlay, Harman, Koepka and Homa.
Schauffele, Spieth and Young are the next three names - they're perhaps locked in already. Does that mean that there's three spots up for grabs? Most likely.
Next in the rankings come Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns. That's 12 names and the likes of Glover, Thomas, DeChambeau, Fowler, Finau and Gooch haven't been mentioned yet. You can make a case for all of them.
Who will Johnson go for? It's anyone's guess.
Ryder Cup USA: Key dates
- 20th August: BMW Championship ends and six automatic qualifiers confirmed
- 28th August: Zach Johnson names six wildcard picks
USA Ryder Cup rankings:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler (qualified)
- 2. Wyndham Clark (qualified)
- 3. Patrick Cantlay
- 4. Brian Harman
- 5. Brooks Koepka
- 6. Max Homa
- 7. Xander Schauffele
- 8. Jordan Spieth
- 9. Cameron Young
- 10. Collin Morikawa
- 11. Keegan Bradley
- 12. Sam Burns
- 13. Rickie Fowler
- 14. Justin Thomas
- 15. Denny McCarthy
- 16. Lucas Glover
- 17. Kurt Kitayama
- 18. Will Zalatoris (injured)
- 19. Harris English
- 20. Russell Henley
Notables:
- 21. Tony Finau
- 40. Dustin Johnson
- 53. Bryson DeChambeau
- 89. Talor Gooch
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Ian Poulter And Lee Westwood To Play With Sons In Asian Tour Event
Poulter and Westwood will play with their sons in the Asian Tour's International Series England tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Win $10,000 When Predicting the Top Four at the BMW Championship
We have teamed up again with Oddschecker to give away $10,000 this week at the BMW Championship. Predict the top four finishers at this week's FedEx Cup event, to win this grand prize!
By Tom Jacobs Published