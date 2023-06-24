Why Tiger Woods Told Mark Calcavecchia To 'Play Better'

It probably goes without saying that Tiger Woods didn’t become arguably the greatest player of all time without setting incredibly high standards. However, an anecdote from Mark Calcavecchia proves that mindset extends to his fellow professionals.

The 63-year-old responded to a gripe on Twitter from fellow PGA Tour Champions pro Bob Estes, who complained that he was about to miss a flight connection for the second trip in a row which would likely leave him stranded at Dallas Fort Worth airport for the night. Estes then asked: “Anybody feel sorry for me?”

Calcavecchia responded with his own tale of woe after Woods failed to offer him a lift after a tournament, which included a brutal comeback from the 15-time Major winner. He wrote: “After Tiger didn't give me a ride home after a tourney and I was in a 6 hour delay, I texted him and said gee thanks for the lift home. I'm in a 6 hour delay and counting. He said: 'play better'. That was it.”

That led to one reply which queried how playing better in the unnamed tournament would have resulted in a lift from Woods, rather than an exhausting delay at an airport. Calvavecchia responded: “I'm guessing if I played better I'd have my own jet? I don't know. I thought it was funny.”

Considering Calcavecchia won 13 times on the PGA Tour, played in the Ryder Cup four times, once ranked fifth in the world and can look back on his win in the 1989 Open as a career highlight, it’s safe to say he was a more-than-decent player at his peak. Evidently, though, that wasn’t enough to satisfy Woods – or secure him the private jet he may have been hinting he could have had. Still, at least Calcavecchia could see the funny side.

Regardless of the precise meaning of Woods’ savage words of advice, Calcavecchia has continued to play very well indeed, even into his later years. Last year, the Nebraskan became only the 23rd player to make 1,000 PGA Tour-sanctioned starts. He has also made 233 out of 246 cuts on the PGA Tour Champions, with 29 top-five finishes and four wins in the 13 years he has been on the circuit.

Last year, Calcavecchia also signed off his Open career with a final appearance at St Andrews. Woods also played in that tournament but missed the cut. Sadly for Calcavecchia, so did he, finishing eight shots behind the the man who once offered him those biting two words of advice.