Why Tiger Woods Told Mark Calcavecchia To 'Play Better'
The 1989 Open champion has shared details of some blunt words of advice from Tiger Woods
It probably goes without saying that Tiger Woods didn’t become arguably the greatest player of all time without setting incredibly high standards. However, an anecdote from Mark Calcavecchia proves that mindset extends to his fellow professionals.
The 63-year-old responded to a gripe on Twitter from fellow PGA Tour Champions pro Bob Estes, who complained that he was about to miss a flight connection for the second trip in a row which would likely leave him stranded at Dallas Fort Worth airport for the night. Estes then asked: “Anybody feel sorry for me?”
Calcavecchia responded with his own tale of woe after Woods failed to offer him a lift after a tournament, which included a brutal comeback from the 15-time Major winner. He wrote: “After Tiger didn't give me a ride home after a tourney and I was in a 6 hour delay, I texted him and said gee thanks for the lift home. I'm in a 6 hour delay and counting. He said: 'play better'. That was it.”
After Tiger didn't give me a ride home after a tourney and I was in a 6 hour delay, I texted him and said gee thanks for the lift home. I'm in a 6 hour delay and counting. He said "play better". That was it 😳😳 https://t.co/qtuwdg0gxqJune 23, 2023
That led to one reply which queried how playing better in the unnamed tournament would have resulted in a lift from Woods, rather than an exhausting delay at an airport. Calvavecchia responded: “I'm guessing if I played better I'd have my own jet? I don't know. I thought it was funny.”
I'm guessing if I played better I'd have my own jet? I don't know. I thought it was funny 🤣June 24, 2023
Considering Calcavecchia won 13 times on the PGA Tour, played in the Ryder Cup four times, once ranked fifth in the world and can look back on his win in the 1989 Open as a career highlight, it’s safe to say he was a more-than-decent player at his peak. Evidently, though, that wasn’t enough to satisfy Woods – or secure him the private jet he may have been hinting he could have had. Still, at least Calcavecchia could see the funny side.
Regardless of the precise meaning of Woods’ savage words of advice, Calcavecchia has continued to play very well indeed, even into his later years. Last year, the Nebraskan became only the 23rd player to make 1,000 PGA Tour-sanctioned starts. He has also made 233 out of 246 cuts on the PGA Tour Champions, with 29 top-five finishes and four wins in the 13 years he has been on the circuit.
Last year, Calcavecchia also signed off his Open career with a final appearance at St Andrews. Woods also played in that tournament but missed the cut. Sadly for Calcavecchia, so did he, finishing eight shots behind the the man who once offered him those biting two words of advice.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
