Why Drivers Might Be Next In The Big Golf Rollback Plan
In the R&A and USGA statement on rolling back the golf ball, the governing bodies also stated that they'd look at the possibility of limiting how forgiving drivers are
The golf world is ablaze with opinions on the new golf ball rollback rules being introduced by the R&A and USGA, but could limitations on the driver be next?
Martin Slumbers and Mike Whan have unveiled plans to limit how far the golf ball goes for the entire golfing community, from pros down to recreational golfers. But as golf's governing bodies try to slow down the advancements in distances, the impact drivers have on the game is also being looked at, with the possibility of the the big stick also being limited.
As the R&A and USGA announced the golf ball changes, they also revealed that they'd been delving into the forgiveness of drivers to ensure centre-strikes are rewarded.
Put simply, the R&A and USGA are looking into the possibility that hitting driver has become too easy for the professional ranks, and could look to change the way the driver faces are made to ensure only clean hits from the centre get maximum results.
The R&A and USGA said, as well as rolling back the golf ball, they will:
- "Expand the testing approach to better detect ‘Driver Creep,’ which can result in drivers exceeding the limits set out in the Equipment Rules. This is a change in the testing methodology for submitted drivers, to identify and proactively address driver models that are within current tolerance levels and have Characteristic Time (CT) values that are more likely to exceed the limit through regular use.
- Continue to monitor drivers and explore possible additional options related to distance. Specifically, we will research the forgiveness of drivers and how they perform with off-centre hits. This is an ongoing review and we will seek input from and continue to work with the industry, including manufacturers, to identify driver design features that can be regulated as a means to reward centre impact position hits versus mis-hits.”
The announcement of limiting how far the golf ball will go has already drawn plenty of criticism, if the driver is next then expect a similar backlash.
However, a number of pros will support a 'roll back' of the driver, with the likes of Adam Scott and Lee Westwood both in favor.
Former World No.1 Westwood recently tweeted: "This distance issue has been a ball and driver combination. It’s not just the ball. The driver heads got too big and they developed a ball to maximise this and vice versa. Who knows, we might get back to a place where hitting the driver out the middle is rewarded again."
Scott, also a former World No.1 and the 2013 Masters champion, sides with Westwood that drivers in the modern game are too forgiving.
"The biggest fundamental change in the game since I’ve been a pro, is traditionally the driver has been the hardest club to hit in the bag, and now it’s the most forgiving," Scott said last month.
“And that’s the biggest evolutionary change in the golf bag to me out of the equipment. The ball is the ball, but the driver went from the hardest club to hit to now the most forgiving and the go-to club for guys if they are nervous.
“The penalty for missing a driver just isn’t high enough anymore, in my opinion, at the top level. I’d like to address that first and see what knock on effects that has. If guys wanna swing at it 130 with a tiny driver head then good luck.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Billy Horschel Proposes Alternative Solution To Golf's Distance Debate
The American is not sure that rolling back the golf ball will affect driving distances all that much. But he does have a solution...
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Brooks Koepka Signs LIV Golf Number One Talor Gooch As Wolff Finally Departs Team
LIV Golf No.1 Talor Gooch has signed for Brooks Koepka's Smash GC as Matt Wolff finally departs to end his rocky relationship with the team captain
By Paul Higham Published
-
'We Don't See Distance As A Problem' - Titleist Latest To Oppose Golf Ball Rollback Plans
The most chosen golf ball brand among professionals and amateur golfers worldwide is not on board with the governing bodies' decision
By Ben Fleming Published
-
How Much Distance Will Players Lose With The New Golf Ball Rollback Rule?
The new golf ball rollback plans will affect players at every level of the game, but by how much?
By Mike Hall Published
-
6 PGA Tour Stars Using New Equipment This Week At The Hero World Challenge
A number of equipment changes have been spotted this week at the Hero World Challenge
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Ben Hogan To Make Dramatic Return To The Golf Equipment Market
Over a year after apparently shutting for good, the legendary golf equipment brand is on the comeback trail once more
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler Using New Putter At Hero World Challenge
Scheffler has been pictured using an Olson Golf flat stick this week in The Bahamas
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tiger Woods Using New TaylorMade Driver At Hero World Challenge
The 15-time Major winner was pictured hitting the new unreleased TaylorMade driver in practice for his return at the Hero World Challenge
By Elliott Heath Published
-
J.Lindeberg Has Just Revealed Its First Golf Shoes And They Look Amazing
The Swedish brand has dipped its toes into the golf shoe market for the very first time with a distinctive, proprietary new model.
By Dan Parker Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Using New Unreleased Ping Driver
Cameron Champ has a new Ping G430 10K driver in the bag per images from Golf.com's Jonathan Wall
By Elliott Heath Published