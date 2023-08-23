Who Will Be Player Of The Year? McIlroy Says It’s A ‘Two-Horse Race’

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy is in with an excellent chance of claiming a record fourth FedEx Cup title in the Tour Championship as the PGA Tour season draws to a close.

However, even though the 34-year-old has been remarkably consistent in recent months, with a string of top-10 finishes taking him into the season finale at East Lake, as far as he’s concerned only two players are in the running for the PGA Tour Player of the Year award, and he’s not one of them.

McIlroy spoke to the media before the tournament gets underway, and said he thinks it’s between 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm for the Player of the Year award, with the Spaniard just in front with one event to play.

He said: “I think Scottie's won twice this year, Jon's won four times, Jon's won the Masters, Scottie's won The Players. If you go on total wins - it's hard because how can you not - it's going to be really difficult because Scottie's had - he could end up with the best ball-striking season of all time.

"He's hit the ball as good, if not better, than Tiger hit it in 2000. Which is the benchmark for all of us. But I think Jon probably has a little more to show for his year.”

Scheffler had claimed the WM Phoenix Open title and Players Championship by the end of March, and also embarked on a hugely consistent run of results that at one point saw him finish in the top 12 in 19 consecutive tournaments. As a result, he heads into the Tour Championship leading the FedEx Cup standings and at the top of the world rankings.

Rahm, on the other hand, has four wins this year, including his second Major title after victory in The Masters, and has also had two spells as World No.1.

Despite thinking Rahm may just have his nose in front at the moment, though, McIlroy says that could all change by Sunday evening - although he's convinced it won't be him collecting a fourth Jack Nicklaus Award.

He said: “I think it could come down to this week and who performs. But it's a two-horse race between Jon and Scottie.”

Despite that, McIlroy is confident he can claim the FedEx title, and admitted he's likely to go back to his old putter, his TaylorMade Spider, to help him. He said: "I've had some of my best putting weeks of my career at this golf course on these greens with that putter, so hopefully I can rekindle that again this week."

McIlroy tees off three behind leader Scheffler on Thursday, who begins at 10-under par. Rahm begins in the same group as McIlroy, four behind the leader.