Who Stays At The Cabins At Augusta National?
There are 12 Cabins at Augusta National where members can stay and play the home of The Masters - and where players are regularly hosted
The famous Augusta National clubhouse, Magnolia Lane and Amen Corner are all well-documented landmarks at The Masters, but there's also 12 buildings tucked away on the grounds that play an important role.
The cabins dotted about the property play host to members and their guests as a place to stay when they visit outside of The Masters.
Most famous among these 12 buildings is Butler Cabin, which was built in 1964 and first used for the indoor Green Jacket presentation a year later and every year since.
The Eisenhower Cabin was built in 1953 for the US President who visited Augusta National 45 times in total and also had the famous tree named after him on 17 before it was brought down in a storm.
The Butler, Eisenhower and Roberts Cabin are all located by the clubhouse, while the Payne and Johnson-McColl Cabins are over by the Par 3 Course.
Seven further cabins form a semi-circle of accommodation just off the 10th fairway and near the Par 3 Course.
They were famously shown to TV audiences around the globe in 2011 during Rory McIlroy's infamous Sunday Masters meltdown as he pulled a tee shot wildly left at 10 and ended up in the trees around the cabins.
More usually, players can come and stay and play with their friends or family members in those cabins - as long as they are invited by a member of course.
And it's the member that foots the bill for staying in the cabins, which is said to be extraordinarily cheap and is just added to their membership fees at the end of the year.
Justin Rose has been seen staying at the cabins and Rickie Fowler took advantage of them this year ahead of The Masters, bringing his father and grandfather to Augusta for a scouting trip and family outing.
"I'm lucky enough to have some pretty cool memories here, but to be able to bring them, especially my grandpa getting older - I wish I would have done it a little earlier," Fowler said of the trip.
"He doesn't quite hit it as far as he used to, but to be able to be here, play the par-3, play the big course twice, stay onsite and get dressed up and do dinner, definitely fun.
"We had a great time."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
