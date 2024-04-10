Who Stays At The Cabins At Augusta National?

The famous Augusta National clubhouse, Magnolia Lane and Amen Corner are all well-documented landmarks at The Masters, but there's also 12 buildings tucked away on the grounds that play an important role.

The cabins dotted about the property play host to members and their guests as a place to stay when they visit outside of The Masters.

Most famous among these 12 buildings is Butler Cabin, which was built in 1964 and first used for the indoor Green Jacket presentation a year later and every year since.

The Eisenhower Cabin was built in 1953 for the US President who visited Augusta National 45 times in total and also had the famous tree named after him on 17 before it was brought down in a storm.

The Butler, Eisenhower and Roberts Cabin are all located by the clubhouse, while the Payne and Johnson-McColl Cabins are over by the Par 3 Course.

Seven further cabins form a semi-circle of accommodation just off the 10th fairway and near the Par 3 Course.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They were famously shown to TV audiences around the globe in 2011 during Rory McIlroy's infamous Sunday Masters meltdown as he pulled a tee shot wildly left at 10 and ended up in the trees around the cabins.

More usually, players can come and stay and play with their friends or family members in those cabins - as long as they are invited by a member of course.

And it's the member that foots the bill for staying in the cabins, which is said to be extraordinarily cheap and is just added to their membership fees at the end of the year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Rose has been seen staying at the cabins and Rickie Fowler took advantage of them this year ahead of The Masters, bringing his father and grandfather to Augusta for a scouting trip and family outing.

"I'm lucky enough to have some pretty cool memories here, but to be able to bring them, especially my grandpa getting older - I wish I would have done it a little earlier," Fowler said of the trip.

"He doesn't quite hit it as far as he used to, but to be able to be here, play the par-3, play the big course twice, stay onsite and get dressed up and do dinner, definitely fun.

"We had a great time."