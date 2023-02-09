Which Countries Does The PGA Tour Have Tournaments In?

While the PGA Tour historically has its roots in the United States, the tour has made many efforts over the years to travel across the globe and entertain golf fans around the world.

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season features 40 regular season events as well as three season-ending playoff tournaments plus the four men's Major championships.

Out of those 47 total events, 36 are held across various locations in the USA while nine others are spread across other countries and continents around the globe.

In October, the PGA tour travelled to Japan for the Zozo Championship. The tournament was created in 2019 and has been held in Narashino for three of its four years.

Tiger Woods won the inaugural contest in 2019 - his record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour victory - with American Keegan Bradley winning it most recently in 2022 for his first PGA Tour title in over four years.

Tiger Woods won his 82nd, and most recent, PGA Tour title at the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also in October, the PGA tour travelled to Bermuda for the Bermuda Championship. Ireland’s Seamus Power won the most recent edition for his second win on the tour.

Mexico is another country that the PGA Tour visits with two tournaments held there this season. The WWT Championship at Mayakoba took place in November while the Mexico Open is set to take place in April 2023 with John Rahm the defending champion.

However, this will be the last year that the Mayakoba event is on the PGA Tour schedule, with the course featuring on the rival LIV Golf League schedule for 2023.

Elsewhere on the PGA Tour’s schedule are visits the Dominican Republic, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas for the Corales Puntacana Championship, the RBC Canadian Open, Puerto Rico Open and the Hero World Challenge respectively.

The final country on the PGA Tour’s schedule is the United Kingdom for the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship.

The Scottish Open is a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour - Europe’s primary golfing tour - with American Xander Schauffele the current defending champion.

The Scottish Open is now co-sanctioned by the PGA and DP World Tours (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Open is held across the UK on a variety of the best links courses in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland. Last year’s tournament - the 150th edition - was held at the historic Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland.

Despite leading going into the final round, Rory Mcilroy finished in second place, with the tournament won by Cameron Smith who has since joined LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour has previously held and sanctioned plenty more tournaments around the world including countries like Malaysia, South Korea and China. It also runs a number of other tours including the PGA Tour Lationoamerica, which holds events across South and Central America.