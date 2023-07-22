Which Americans Are Set To Miss Out On The Ryder Cup?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Coming away from Whistling Straits the strong sentiment was that the United States had found their spine and not much was going to change in the next two years, particularly the result. This is how many of our minds work all through the game; someone wins a Major and we’re preparing ourselves for world domination and, a decade later on, we’re waiting for the next one.

Dustin Johnson came away from Whistling Straits with a perfect 5-0-0 record and, as the ‘old man’ of the team at 37, he appeared to have found his place in the team, racking up points with Collin Morikawa. If ever there was a foursomes team that could rely on one player to lace it 300-plus yards down the fairway and his partner to then knock it close it was these two.

It was as exhausting for the Europeans as it was predictable. He even left Wisconsin with the inaugural Nicklaus-Jacklin Award. The award ‘commemorates sportsmanship, teamwork and performance in the context of better decision-making’ which should be roughly translated as being the leading points scorer – Sergio Garcia was the European recipient.

Even for much of last season where Johnson dominated the LIV Golf scene many suspected that he would still get a pick. This year there was a play-off win in Tulsa but, if you did want to get your nose in Zach Johnson’s trough, then you probably had to do it in the Majors.

With the qualification set to conclude after the BMW Championship on August 20, and Captain Johnson set to round out his six picks after the Tour Championship, this week was a huge chance to stake a claim in some ways – not that Royal Liverpool in July bears much of a resemblance to Marco Simone in September. Johnson (D) finished this week at 13-over with only one player shooting worse than him on Friday after his 10-over 81. The Masters and PGA were both ordinary weeks, the US Open began with a 64 before tailing off.

With the wealth of talent at the skipper’s disposal Johnson now looks to be surplus to requirements - for the record there are two more LIV events before the naming of the wildcards after the Tour Championship on August 27.

Talor Gooch has three LIV wins this season which could mean as much or as little as you believe in it. One of those came at Valderrama which certainly leaves a mark but, again, the depth of skills on the PGA Tour might count against him. His 2023 Major record was T34 at Augusta and blank weekends at the PGA and Royal Liverpool while a rule change meant that he missed the US Open. The jury is still out on his chances, another LIV win or a couple of high finishes might sway his chances but, given Zach Johnson won’t be attending any LIV events, you would probably side with him not making the trip to Rome.

Phil Mickelson's last dalliance with the Ryder Cup, a competition that he holds the American record (12) for appearances, was a misplaced pull off the 16th tee at Le Golf National and an immediate shaking of the hands with Francesco Molinari. Then he finished second at Augusta this year and Rome in September looked slightly more attainable, as quick as he appeared back in our thoughts, he then as quickly disappeared.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau didn’t lose a match at Whistling Straits but he won’t get a look in, likewise Patrick Reed who arrived in Paris with the potential to be one of the American cup greats and left it as maybe one of its biggest nuisances. Harris English and Patrick Berger were both part of Steve Stricker’s team in 2021 – the latter hasn’t played since last year’s US Open due to a back injury while English is now ‘out of the weeds’ from a hip injury but his play doesn’t merit a selection.

Then there’s Will Zalatoris, who underwent back surgery in April, and is yet to play a match – he will be 29 when the 2025 matches roll around at Bethpage.

Finally, there’s Tony Finau from the 2021 team whose place remains up in the air assuming Justin Thomas will be on the plane. Finau won in Mexico in April, has done nothing in the Majors but should, with six picks, just about squeeze through. The sentiment is that total driving, so both distance and accuracy will be at a premium, so that should be a tick in the Finau box.

It's going to be a fascinating month ahead.