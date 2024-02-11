WATCH: World No.1 Scottie Scheffler Putts Into A Bunker At WM Phoenix Open

At the WM Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler is on the verge of history as he looks to join the likes of Arnold Palmer in claiming three consecutive victories in the desert.

In contention at TPC Scottsdale, the World No.1 came to the final hole of a weather delayed third round with a chance to take the outright lead. Faced with a lengthy birdie putt, the result wasn't what he had expected, or wanted, as his putt went by the flag and into the bunker...

A bogey on 18 for Scottie Scheffler after putting it into the bunker. The 2-time defending @WMPhoenixOpen champion is T4 heading into Round 4. pic.twitter.com/t3msZNQi00February 11, 2024 See more

In a moment that caused every club golfer to laugh and rejoice, the putt found the sand trap but, in true Scheffler-style, he managed to get the ball back on the green and one putt for a bogey. In other words, a typical two-putt!

Despite the bogey, the 27-year-old carded a five-under-par 66 to sit just a couple back of the leaders, and still in contention to pick up a third consecutive WM Phoenix Open title and a seventh PGA Tour win.

Known for his impressive long game, Scheffler's putter had been hotting up nicely during the third round, as the area of the game he struggles with was firing well on Sunday afternoon. Along with the performance in Scottsdale, Scheffler recently changed his putter to much success, claiming the Hero World Challenge with it in December.

It isn't the first time we have seen the American putt the ball into trouble. Memorably, back in 2022 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, his eagle putt found the water at the par 5 12th. Again, it didn't phase the World No.1, as he went on to claim the title.