Watch The Moment Two Thieves Steal Putters Worth £850 From Pro Shop
Thieves were caught on CCTV stealing two Scotty Cameron putters at Royal Winchester pro shop
Footage from CCTV cameras caught two thieves in action over the weekend at a pro shop in England.
The video showed two men working together in the Royal Winchester GC pro shop on Sunday afternoon as one stuffed two putters down his trousers and under his top. The putters were Scotty Camerons, valued at £425 each. They reportedly walked out the shop while staff were occupied beforing driving away in a white Ford van.
The clip was shared on social media, with the original video posted on the Royal Winchester Golf Shop Facebook page shared over 1,000 times. It helped identify the men and their vehicle, and the putters have now been returned to the club.
The police have the CCTV footage as well as the details of the thieves, and are said to be dealing with the incident as an active enquiry.
"The standard of crooks today has really gone down hill," nearby club Ferndown Forest posted on Twitter.
"Watch this from yesterday at our Royal Winchester Shop.... Just need s a Benny Hill tune played over the top. I promise it is real and not a set up."
Watch the video:
The standard of crooks today has really gone down hill. Watch this from yesterday at our Royal Winchester Shop.... Just need s a Benny Hill tune played over the top. I promise it is real and not a set up. pic.twitter.com/LuPrFbjsfdJuly 10, 2023
"Before anyone asks, the staff were by the door speaking with another customer," Ferndown Forest said.
"These two walked out and got in to their van and drove away. We have all their details and have since identified them."
