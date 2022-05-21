WATCH: Squirrel Causes Richard Bland To Make Unlucky Bogey
A squirrel stopped Richard Bland's golf ball at the PGA Championship, which caused it to roll off the green and lead to a bogey
Richard Bland knew it wasn't his day yesterday at the PGA Championship after a squirrel caused him to make a bogey at Southern Hills.
The Englishman posted a fan-taken video on social media, which showed one of his shots rolling onto the green before a crafty squirrel interfered. The video shows the squirrel stop the ball in its tracks before it then rolled off the front of the green.
Bland said he played a good recovery shot from the trees before the unlucky incident, and then failed to get up-and-down to make a costly bogey.
"You know it’s not going to be your week when you play a good recovery shot from under the trees & this little fella gets in the way," Bland tweeted. "To top it off the ball rolls back off the green & don’t get up & down #sumstheweekup."
Watch the video:
You know it’s not going to be your week when you play a good recovery shot from under the trees & this little fella gets in the way 🐿😄 To top it off. The ball rolls back off the green & don’t get up & down 🤷🏻♂️😄 #sumstheweekup pic.twitter.com/fL5BASuJI9May 21, 2022
Unfortunately for Bland, he couldn't replace his ball on the green as it hadn't come to a stop. As it was in motion when it was moved, he had to play it from where it finished up.
"If your ball is moved by an outside influence, such as an animal or a spectator, there is no penalty to anyone and the ball must be replaced," the USGA states. "When your ball in motion is accidentally deflected or stopped, there is no penalty and you will normally play the ball from wherever it lies."
Earlier in the week, somewhat controversially, Richard Bland revealed he will play the LIV Golf Series opener despite the DP World Tour declining players' release requests.
He missed the cut at Southern Hills after shooting rounds of 74 and 76 for a 10-over-par total.
