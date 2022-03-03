WATCH: Redemption! Pro Holes Monster Putt After Brutal Break

Golf can be a cruel yet kind game, and sometimes both rolled into one. Daniel Gavins proved just that.

The Englishman was 6 under par as he approached his final hole of the day. After an ideal tee shot, Gavins struck a near perfect wedge into the green only for it to cannon off the flagstick and finish some 100-feet away at the front of the green. Had it not been for the interference, the 30-year old would have faced a much easier birdie attempt.

It is very rare that justice is served in golf but Gavins stepped up and holed the monstrous putt, which will almost certainly be the longest putt holed this season.

The closing birdie was his ninth of the day and propelled him to the top of the leaderboard with an opening round 64 (-7).

Check out the video below:

How unlucky 😲@DanielGavins hits the pin and leaves a monster putt at the last.#MagicalKenyaOpen pic.twitter.com/h6IKHY3639March 3, 2022 See more

The DP World Tour is back this week following a two-week break, with the fifth event of the schedule and the first of three successive tournaments in Africa, the Kenya Open at Muthaiga. The Tour broke off two weeks ago for Covid-related reasons following the Middle East swing that saw the UAE host four events in a row.

Last year, South African Justin Harding claimed victory in the tournament – albeit on a different course, Karen Country Club. He edged out American Kurt Kitayama by two shots to finish on 21 under par. It’s not the only time Harding has fared well in Kenya, either. He finished runner-up in the same tournament in 2019.

Harding will be back to defend that title in an effort to claim the first prize of €291,660. That figure is a substantial increase on last year’s first prize of €145,500. Meanwhile, the overall purse increases from €1million in 2021 to €1.75million this year.