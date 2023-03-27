WATCH: Golfer Takes Shot From Old Course Hotel Garden At St Andrews

Even with its famously wide fairways, shots can still go badly astray at The Old Course at St Andrews.

The was the case for one player who found the garden in front of the Old Course Hotel that stands beyond the fairway of the world-famous Road Hole. After leaving his clubs on the other side of the wall, he opted to play a shot from the garden rather than taking a penalty stroke!

Think this one is #Outofbounds !!!!!!!

The incident was filmed from one of the hotel rooms and, to be fair to the player, he at least used his mat to prevent damage to the grounds. However, his interpretation of the rules appeared to be a little lacking considering his ball was officially out of bounds.

According to rule 14.6 of the Rules of Golf: “If a ball is lost or out of bounds the player must take stroke-and-distance relief by adding one penalty stroke and playing the original ball or another ball from where the previous stroke was made.”

The player’s bending of that rule meant he continued without having to head back to the position of his original shot. Whether he encountered more difficulties further on is unknown, but it’s certainly a possibility given it’s one of the toughest holes in the game.

In January, footage emerged of a player coming a cropper further along the Road Hole, when he tried and failed to ricochet his ball off the wall towards the green rather than taking a drop.

Where it comes to the latest incident, if the rules really are there to be broken, perhaps it’s at least somewhat understandable that he afforded himself some leeway given the hole’s devilish nature. Even so, a refresher on them may not be a bad idea before he next heads for a round, as well as a quick visit to the driving range!