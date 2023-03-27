WATCH: Golfer Takes Shot From Old Course Hotel Garden At St Andrews
The player took the unusual course of action despite the ball being out of bounds
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Even with its famously wide fairways, shots can still go badly astray at The Old Course at St Andrews.
The was the case for one player who found the garden in front of the Old Course Hotel that stands beyond the fairway of the world-famous Road Hole. After leaving his clubs on the other side of the wall, he opted to play a shot from the garden rather than taking a penalty stroke!
Think this one is #Outofbounds !!!!!! @TheHomeofGolf @OldCourseHotel He must think he’s @PReedGolf #Nothingtoseehere pic.twitter.com/qXg24q3GkjMarch 25, 2023
The incident was filmed from one of the hotel rooms and, to be fair to the player, he at least used his mat to prevent damage to the grounds. However, his interpretation of the rules appeared to be a little lacking considering his ball was officially out of bounds.
According to rule 14.6 of the Rules of Golf: “If a ball is lost or out of bounds the player must take stroke-and-distance relief by adding one penalty stroke and playing the original ball or another ball from where the previous stroke was made.”
The player’s bending of that rule meant he continued without having to head back to the position of his original shot. Whether he encountered more difficulties further on is unknown, but it’s certainly a possibility given it’s one of the toughest holes in the game.
In January, footage emerged of a player coming a cropper further along the Road Hole, when he tried and failed to ricochet his ball off the wall towards the green rather than taking a drop.
Where it comes to the latest incident, if the rules really are there to be broken, perhaps it’s at least somewhat understandable that he afforded himself some leeway given the hole’s devilish nature. Even so, a refresher on them may not be a bad idea before he next heads for a round, as well as a quick visit to the driving range!
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Most Comfortable Golf Shoes 2023
Looking for an easy walk on the course? Here's a list of the most comfortable golf shoes on the market right now
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Data Shows How Driving Distance In Amateur Game Has Actually Decreased
The Arccos Distance Report, based on over 20 million driver shots, shows that handicap golfers have lost distance in recent years
By Elliott Heath • Published